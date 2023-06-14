NHL News: Florida Panthers, Salary Arbitration, Edmonton Oilers, San Jose Sharks

Injured Panthers

Frank Seravalli: Florida Panthers coach Paul Maurice said that Aaron Ekblad broke his foot in the series with the Boston Bruins, had two separate shoulder dislocations, and had a torn oblique.

Tom Gulitti: Maurice: “Aaron Ekblad broke his foot in the Boston series and he popped his shoulder out twice, passed a concussion test, tore his oblique … We had four broken bones. We’ve got three shoulders that have to get taken care of. We’ve got oblique tears. ”

Tom Gulitti: Maurice said that some players will need surgery and will be out for two-three months up to four to six months.

John Shannon: Panthers forward Matthew Tkachuk had a fractured sternum and defenseman Radko Gudas had a high ankle sprain.

Michael Russo: Panthers coach Maurice on Tkachuk in Game 4: “He didn’t dress himself for the game. Somebody helped him get his gear on, somebody tied his skates, somebody put his sweater on. But the next day when he came in, he was in significant pain.

So it wasn’t really a question whether he’d be able to play or not (Game 5) The idea would be to let it calm and we might be able to get him to get him to game 7.”

The walkaway amount for salary arbitration

Puck Pedia: The average NHL salary hasn’t risen since 2019-20.

The walkaway amount for salary arbitration is tied to the average salary, and will be $4,538,958 again. Any amount awarded over that number, the teams have the option to walk away from if they want.

The Oilers re-sign Derek Ryan

Puck Pedia: The Edmonton Oilers have re-signed forward Derek Ryan to a two-year contract extension with a $900,000 salary cap hit. He doesn’t have any trade protection. Ryan didn’t use an agent, doing the contract himself.

Puck Pedia: “Due to the structure of Ryan’s contract, it does not qualify as a “35+” deal, meaning it’s treated like a regular contract. A 35+ contract has different rules regarding the savings from burying in the minors.”

Jim Matheson: “Good move for both sides with signing of UFA Derek Ryan. Oilers get the forward cheaper at $900,000 after last year’s $1.25 mil for their squeezed cap purposes next season and Ryan, an excellent role player, gets two-year deal rather than one at that price-point.”

The Sharks signed Filip Bystedt

Puck Pedia: The San Jose Sharks have signed 2022 first-round pick, 27th overall, forward Filip Bystedt to a three-year entry-level contract with a $950,000 salary cap hit and an AAV of $1.033 million.

Year 1: $855,000 salary, $95,000 signing bonus, and $82,500 in the minors.

Year 2: $855,000 salary, $95,000 signing bonus, and $82,500 in the minors.

Year 3: $855,000 salary, $95,000 signing bonus, $82,500 in the minors and $250,000 in potential “A” performance bonuses.

Cap Friendly: Bystedt has a European Assignment Clause for the 2023-24 season.