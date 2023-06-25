NHL News: Flyers, Kings, Coyotes, and Hurricanes

The Flyers re-sign Louis Belpedio
Puck Pedia: The Philadelphia Flyers have re-signed defenseman Louis Belpedio to a two-year deal with a $775,000 cap hit.
He’ll get $775,000 in the NHL, $450,000 in the minors with $475,000 guaranteed.
The Kings send Sean Durzi to the Coyotes for a draft pick
Frank Seravalli: The Los Angeles Kings have traded defenseman Sean Durzi to the Arizona Coyotes for a 2024 second-round pick (Montreal’s).
Puck Pedia: Durzi has one year left at a $1.7 million cap hit and will be an RFA when the deal expires.
He’d be owed a $2 million qualifying offer.
David Alter: “Probably the most shocking thing about the Coyotes’ trade for Durzi has less to do with the player and more about the fact that the player’s salary is HIGHER ($2 mill) than his cap hit ($1.7 mil). You don’t see that from Arizona too often.”
Durzi has some offensive strengths and is a cost-effective add for the Coyotes. Should have a lot more playing opportunity in Arizona, so will be interesting to see how he manages defensively there. pic.twitter.com/ZCiVt949GU
— Shayna (@hayyyshayyy) June 24, 2023
The Hurricanes extend Jordan Staal
Pierre LeBrun: The Carolina Hurricanes extend Jordan Staal to a four-year contract with a salary cap hit of $2.9 million.
Thomas Drance: “Four years is risky for a 34-year-old, obviously, but $3M is a steal for a player that’s still at the level of a high-end matchup centre.”
Jordan Staal will re-sign with the Hurricanes for four years at roughly $3M. He’s a veteran shutdown centre, but you already knew that. #LetsGoCanes pic.twitter.com/RgfxtxHBdO
— JFresh (@JFreshHockey) June 24, 2023
The Carolina Hurricanes have re-signed Jordan Staal to a four-year deal with an AAV of $2.9M. That cap hit is very good for Carolina in our eyes. We’re not sure about that term, but we understand that it was needed to have lower cap hit. pic.twitter.com/sKBhWaAqH8
— Andy & Rono (@ARHockeyStats) June 25, 2023