NHL Rumors: Boston Bruins, Winnipeg Jets, and the Philadelphia Flyers

Could the Boston Bruins be interested in Mark Scheifele?

NHL Watcher: Elliotte Friedman on the NHL on Winnipeg Jets forward Mark Scheifele: “The one team I wonder about for centres is Boston, they could have a situation next year where they don’t have Bergeron and they don’t have Krejci… and I think they kind of like Scheifele’s profile”

Could Philadelphia Flyers Travis Konecny be on the move?

Daily Faceoff: Frank Seravalli and Jason Gregor on the DFO Rundown on Philadelphia Flyers forward Travis Konecny and the possibility of him being traded.

Gregor: “You think Konecny’s dealt?

Seravalli: “I do. I think of all the players on the trade targets board, He has the most value of anyone.

Gregor: “Well man, he’s coming off like a career year, right? Basically.”

Seravalli: “Value is never going to be higher.

Gregor: “I could see why you do it right now. But if you’re a team, is there a little concern, like now maybe he becomes, maybe he is an 80-point guy? We’ve seen lots of guys that get into their mid to late 20s now and boom, they pop a little bit.

So is that him? Is that what he’s doing or was it just a great year and if he’s only, I say only, if he’s just a consistent 25-goal score, 24-goal scorer, there’s nothing wrong with that at all.

But if he’s a point-a-game player, well that’s a different conversation.

Seravalli: “Yeah, I was gonna say, the numbers would suggest that last year, had he been healthy for the whole year, he would have been an 80-point scorer and would have been just a touch around 40 goals. Plus, the edge that he brings, plus the value on his contract. Two more years at $5.5 million. Like its, and his age.

He’s never going to have more value to the Philadelphia Flyers than right now. And more to the point, given that they’re embarking on a long rebuild, like he doesn’t, he’s not really of any use to them.