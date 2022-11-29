NHL News: Galchenyuk, Stralman, Sheahan, and Injury Updates

Alex Galchenyuk signs with the Avs

Chris Johnston: The Colorado Avalanche have signed Alex Galchenyuk to a one-year, $750,000 contract.

Anton Stralman on waivers, Riley Sheahan clears

Elliotte Friedman: The Boston Bruins have placed defenseman Anton Stralman on waivers. Buffalo Sabres forward Riley Sheahan cleared unconditional waivers.

Cap Friendly: The Sabres have terminated Sheahan’s contract.

NHL Injury Updates

Jim Montgomery: Boston Bruins coach Jim Montgomery said that goaltender Linus Ullmark should be able to either start or backup.

Conor Ryan: Bruins coach Montgomery said that forward Trent Frederic could get clearance today.

Steve Conroy: Bruins coach Montgomery said that forward Craig Smith is feeling better but is not available. He won’t go on the IR.

Charlie O’Connor: Carolina Hurricanes forward Teuvo Teravainen practiced in a no-contract jersey.

Ryan Novozinsky: New Jersey Devils forward Nathan Bastian was having some imaging done after what looked like a shoulder injury during their last game.

Sam Carchidi: Philadelphia Flyers forward Travis Konecny was put on the IR with an upper-body injury.

Charlie O’Connor: Philadelphia Flyers Flyers forward Scott Laughton and Cam Atkinson took part in the full practice yesterday.

Charlie O’Connor: Flyers forward Cam Atkinson said that he’ll return “soon rather than later” as he’s been fully cleared for contact. He wouldn’t say what his injury was other than, “It’s a body injury.”

Curtis Pashelka: The San Jose Sharks said that forward Nico Sturm, defenseman Mario Ferraro and goaltender James Reimer will travel with the team on their road trip.

Daily Faceoff – Fantasy: St. Louis Blues forward Robert Thomas was injured in Saturday’s game and wasn’t on the ice yesterday.

Bally Sports Midwest: Thomas is day-to-day with a lower-body injury and missed last night’s game.

David Alter: Toronto Maple Leafs goaltender Ilya Samsonov practiced yesterday and remains on the IR.