NHL News: Galchenyuk, Stralman, Sheahan, and Injury Updates

Alex Galchenyuk signs with the Avs
Chris Johnston: The Colorado Avalanche have signed Alex Galchenyuk to a one-year, $750,000 contract.
Anton Stralman on waivers, Riley Sheahan clears
Elliotte Friedman: The Boston Bruins have placed defenseman Anton Stralman on waivers. Buffalo Sabres forward Riley Sheahan cleared unconditional waivers.
- Cap Friendly: The Sabres have terminated Sheahan’s contract.
NHL Injury Updates
Jim Montgomery: Boston Bruins coach Jim Montgomery said that goaltender Linus Ullmark should be able to either start or backup.
Conor Ryan: Bruins coach Montgomery said that forward Trent Frederic could get clearance today.
Steve Conroy: Bruins coach Montgomery said that forward Craig Smith is feeling better but is not available. He won’t go on the IR.
Charlie O’Connor: Carolina Hurricanes forward Teuvo Teravainen practiced in a no-contract jersey.
Ryan Novozinsky: New Jersey Devils forward Nathan Bastian was having some imaging done after what looked like a shoulder injury during their last game.
Sam Carchidi: Philadelphia Flyers forward Travis Konecny was put on the IR with an upper-body injury.
Charlie O’Connor: Philadelphia Flyers Flyers forward Scott Laughton and Cam Atkinson took part in the full practice yesterday.
Charlie O’Connor: Flyers forward Cam Atkinson said that he’ll return “soon rather than later” as he’s been fully cleared for contact. He wouldn’t say what his injury was other than, “It’s a body injury.”
Curtis Pashelka: The San Jose Sharks said that forward Nico Sturm, defenseman Mario Ferraro and goaltender James Reimer will travel with the team on their road trip.
Daily Faceoff – Fantasy: St. Louis Blues forward Robert Thomas was injured in Saturday’s game and wasn’t on the ice yesterday.
- Bally Sports Midwest: Thomas is day-to-day with a lower-body injury and missed last night’s game.
David Alter: Toronto Maple Leafs goaltender Ilya Samsonov practiced yesterday and remains on the IR.