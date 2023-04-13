NHL News: Hartman, Pionk, CHL Free Agents, Avs, Panthers, and 5v5 Scoring

Wild forward Ryan Hartman suspended

NHL Public Relations: Minnesota Wild forward Ryan Hartman was suspended for one game for interference against forward Nikolaj Ehlers. Hartman will forfeit $9,189.19

Jets defenseman Neal Pionk fined

NHL Public Relations: Winnipeg Jets forward Neal Pionk was fined $5,000 for cross-checking Minnesota Wild forward Marcus Johansson.

Top Scoring CHL Free Agents

Kyle Cushman: A list of the highest-scoring CHL free agents this season.

Josh Lawrence (QMJHL): 69 GP, 50 G, 119 PTS

Theo Rochette (QMJHL): 65 GP, 42 G, 106 PTS

Evan Vierling (OHL): 60 GP, 35 G, 95 PTS

Connor McClennon (WHL): 64 GP, 46 G, 92 PTS

Ivan Ivan (QMJHL): 64 GP, 33 G, 90 PTS

Avalanche extend Cal Burke

Cap Friendly: The Colorado Avalanche have signed forward Cal Burke to a one-year, two-way contract extension.

Burke will get $775,000 in the NHL and $125,000 in the AHL.

Panthers sign Michael Benning

Puck Pedia: The Florida Panthers have signed 2020 fourth-round pick, defenseman Michael Benning to a three-year, entry-level contract. He’ll carry a $917,000 salary cap hit and a $925,000 AAV. The deal will kick in this season.

2022-23: $807,500 salary, $92,500 signing bonus, $25,000 games played bonus (for 5 games – reg season + playoffs), and $80,000 in the minors.

2023-24: $832,500 salary, $92,500 signing bonus, and $80,000 in the minors.

2024-25: $832,500 salary, $92,500 signing bonus, and $80,000 in the minors.

Five-vs-Five points this season heading into last night’s games

Say what you will about Erik Karlsson‘s game, it’s flat-out insane that he’s got more 5v5 points than prime Connor McDavid this season. The league’s top-10: pic.twitter.com/TMa9gBXpAc — Justin Bourne (@jtbourne) April 12, 2023