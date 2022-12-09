NHL Injuries: Hurricanes, Panthers, Islanders, Senators, Penguins, Blues and Maple Leafs

Walt Ruff: Carolina Hurricanes goaltender Frederik Andersen was on the ice for practice for the first time since suffering his lower-body injury on November 6th.

Chip Alexander: Hurricanes coach Rod Brind’Amour said that forward Sebastian Aho didn’t practice yesterday because of a lower-body injury.

Walt Ruff: Coach Brind’Amour said that if Aho doesn’t practice today, he won’t play Saturday.

Walt Ruff: Hurricanes Ondrej Kase was on the ice yesterday. He has been in concussion protocol since October 13th.

George Richards: A Finnish report said that Florida Panthers forward Aleksander Barkov had been out with Pneumonia.

Andrew Gross: New York Islanders forward Cal Clutterbuck (upper-body) could be ready to go tonight.

Forward Kyle Palmieri has been skating on his own and hasn’t joined the team for practice yet. He’s on the IR with an upper-body injury.

Bruce Garrioch: Ottawa Senators forward Josh Norris skated with the team in a no-contact jersey. There is still no timetable for his return.

Shelly Anderson: Pittsburgh Penguins defenseman Kris Letang was on the ice for practice in a normal contact jersey.

Pens Inside Scoop: Quotes from Kris Letang:

“Stroke is a scary word, and I’m lucky I have the staff that we have. I know I’m in good hands.” He stopped to knock on wood before saying, “I’ve been lucky these things have resolved on their own and I can go back to a normal life.”

“People know me well by now, and know that hockey is a passion for me. It’s going to take a lot to drag me out of it. But at the same time, I know the danger. I know all the risks I’m taking, and if there’s none, I’ll resume playing. That’s the case right now.”

“(Physically), obviously when you don’t skate with the team or for an hour at high intensity, you lose a little conditioning. Gotta build it back up.”

Wes Crosby: Penguins forward Ryan Poehling practiced in a no-contact jersey.

Lou Korac: St. Louis Blues forward Pavel Buchnevich is still listed as day-to-day and not ready to go.

Coach Craig Berube said that defenseman Torey Krug could play but they want to get him into some practices before inserting him back in the lineup.

Luke Fox: Toronto Maple Leafs defenseman Jordie Benn skated on his own before practice. He has an upper-body injury and has been out since November 23rd.

David Alter of SI: Maple Leafs defenseman Morgan Rielly suffered a knee injury on November 21st. He hasn’t started skating yet.

“He’s not skating here yet,” Keefe said of Rielly. “He’s in training, working out and healing. I think there’s nothing at this point to say he’s off the timeline. I’m not exactly where it’s at in terms of him getting on the ice and skating.”

Darren Dreger heard that it might be a Grade 1 or 2 MCL sprain. That would be in the four to six weeks of recovery, and an early January return.

Leafs PR: Maple Leafs forward Nick Robertson left last night’s game with a shoulder injury.

David Alter: Leafs coach Sheldon Keefe said that Robertson is going to miss “significant time.”