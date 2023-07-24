NHL News: Ilya Samsonov, Philipp Kurashev, and Mitchell Miller

Ilya Samsonov awarded $3.55 million

TSN: An arbitrator awarded Toronto Maple Leafs goaltender Ilya Samsonov a one-year deal at $3.55 million.

The Maple Leafs had filed for $2.4 million and Samsonov filed for $4.9 million. Samonov had signed a one-year, $1.8 million deal last offseason.

Cap Friendly: The Maple Leafs now have a team cap hit of $95.88 million and are $12.38 million over the cap ceiling with a 23 man roster – 13 forwards, 7 defense, 3 goalies with 1 IR and 1 LTIR.

With Jake Muzzin likely headed to the LTIR, that would leave the Leafs $6.7 million over the cap.

Terry Koshan: Don Meehan, Samsonov’s agent: “Ilya plans to be in Toronto very soon, he’s anxious to get back and start working out. He was well-schooled (in prepping for the arbitration hearing). There are no hard feelings with the #Leafs, now we move forward.”

Luke Fox of Sportsnet: The Maple Leafs have a second buyout window and if they decide to buyout Matt Murray, he’d carry a $687,500 cap hit this year and $2 million next year.

Murray could also be a LTIR candidate though at the end of the season he said he was healthy. He has a history of concussions and also dealt with the ankle and abductor issues last season.

He has a trade 10-team no-trade list and the Leafs would need to include a sweetener if the Leafs were to move him.

The Blackhawks and Philipp Kurashev agree on a two-year deal

Chicago Blackhawks: Blackhawks forward Philipp Kurashev signed a two-year contract with a salary cap hit $2.25 million.

Cap Friendly: Kurashev’s salary breakdown.

2023-24: $2.25 million

2024-25: $2.25 million

Cap Friendly: The Blackhawks now had a team cap hit $70.6 million with a 23 man roster – 14 forwards, 7 defense and 2 goaltenders. They have $12.86 million in projected salary cap space.

Mitchell Miller no longer with the Bruins

Larry Brroks of NY Post: Back in November the Boston Bruins had signed Mitchell Miller to a three-year entry-level contract. The blowback was immediate and they disassociated from him. Though there doesn’t appear to be any record of it, Miller is no longer with the Bruins, there was a grievance filled and a settlement was reached.

“He and the Bruins have parted ways.” A Bruins spokesman then told us via email, “Can confirm Mitch Miller is not under contract with the team. Cannot comment further.”

The settlement agreement was reached back in February.

Cap Friendly: Learned that Mitchell was removed from the Bruins reserve list back in April.