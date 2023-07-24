NHL Rumors: Edmonton Oilers and Los Angeles Kings

Ken Holland‘s Next Role Will Be Determined by What He Does Next For the Oilers

Allan Mitchell of The Athletic: Mitchell writes that Ken Holland will enter this season on the final year of his deal as the general manager of the Edmonton Oilers.

NHL Rumors: Edmonton Oilers, Pittsburgh Penguins, and the Toronto Maple Leafs

There is a lot of speculation surrounding what his next position and contract will look like. According to Frank Seravalli of Daily Faceoff, there is a possibility that Holland could move up to President of Hockey Operations with Steve Staios.

Holland still has work to do this off-season. RFAs Evan Bouchard and Ryan McLeod are still in need of new contracts. Not to mention the rest of the roster has to be filled out with league minimum contracts as the Oilers are up against the salary cap.

There has been a lot of money tied up in several bad contracts. It will be interesting to see how the Oilers handle someone like Jack Campbell, especially when the trade deadline rolls around.

Kings Have Several Untouchable Players They Can Use In Their Next Trade

Adrian Kempe – He tops the list and Stanovich does not think he will be traded considering his production over the last two seasons. Los Angeles needs goal scoring and he is one of their best goal-scorers on the team. Kempe has a great cap hit relative to his production so it would be smart for the Kings to keep him.

Phillip Danault – Danault just signed there but with four years left at $5.5 million a season and coming off a career season, it is reasonable enough for the Kings to hold on to him. They are building down the middle. He has a 10-team no-trade list, but a lot of things need to happen for the Kings to move him.

Mikey Anderson – Chalk this one up to not happening, he just signed an eight-year, $33 million extension and the Kings value him as a top-pair shutdown defenceman that will help Brandt Clarke develop moving forward.