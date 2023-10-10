NHL News: Injuries, Jets, Claimed Off Waivers, Optimizing LTIR, and Rostered With No Games Played

Injury Notes

Sheng Peng: Since San Jose Sharks forward Logan Couture was injured before training camp he doesn’t have to sit out the seven days for IR and can be activated at any time.

Leafs PR: Toronto Maple Leafs goaltender Matt Murray will be out for at least 6-8 months after having bilateral hip surgery.

Harman Dayal of The Athletic: Vancouver Canucks defenseman Carson Soucy will be out week-to-week according to head coach Rick Tocchet.

Dan Milstein: On Canucks forward Ilya Mikheyev: “Ilya Mikheyev #Canucks Good evening, I wanted to clear up Ilya Mikheyev’s injury situation in Vancouver. Every player heals differently. He’s been working very hard to get ready, just needs a bit more time and then will be back in the lineup. The Canucks have been great in working with Ilya during his surgery and rehabilitation. I know he soon will be ready and hungry to play.”

John Lu: Winnipeg Jets forward Nikolaj Ehlers said he’s good to go for their season opener on Wednesday.

Mark Scheifele and Connor Hellebuyck salary breakdown

Puck Pedia: Scheifele’s extension breakdown.

2024-25: $5 million salary and a $5 million signing bonus

2025-26: $10 million salary

2026-27: $7.5 million salary

2027-28: $10 million salary

2028-29: $9 million salary

2029-30: $7 million salary

2030-31: $6 million salary

Puck Pedia: Hellebuyck extension breakdown.

2024-25: $5 million salary and a $5 million signing bonus

2025-26: $10 million salary

2026-27: $7.5 million salary

2027-28: $10 million salary

2028-29: $9 million salary

2029-30: $7 million salary

2030-31: $6 million salary

Claimed off waivers

Pierre LeBrun: Players claimed off waivers yesterday.

John Ludvig claimed by the Pittsburgh Penguins from the Florida Panthers

Lassi Thomson claimed by the Ottawa Senators from the Anaheim Ducks

A.J. Greer claimed by the Calgary Flames from the Boston Bruins

Ivan Prosvetov claimed by the Colorado Avalanche from the Arizona Coyotes

Optimizing LTIR

Rostered players with 0 games played

Players on season opening rosters who played 0 regular season games in the NHL last year: Leo Carlsson (ANA)

Pavel Mintyukov (ANA)

Tristan Luneau (ANA)

Logan Cooley (ARZ)

Matthew Poitras (BOS)

John Beecher (BOS)

Zach Benson (BUF)

Connor Bedard (CHI)

Kevin Korchinski (CHI)… — CapFriendly Depth Charts (@CF_DepthCharts) October 10, 2023

