NHL News: Injuries, Jets, Claimed Off Waivers, Optimizing LTIR, and Rostered With No Games Played

Injury Notes
Sheng Peng: Since San Jose Sharks forward Logan Couture was injured before training camp he doesn’t have to sit out the seven days for IR and can be activated at any time.
Leafs PR: Toronto Maple Leafs goaltender Matt Murray will be out for at least 6-8 months after having bilateral hip surgery.
Harman Dayal of The Athletic: Vancouver Canucks defenseman Carson Soucy will be out week-to-week according to head coach Rick Tocchet.
Dan Milstein: On Canucks forward Ilya Mikheyev: “Ilya Mikheyev #Canucks Good evening, I wanted to clear up Ilya Mikheyev’s injury situation in Vancouver. Every player heals differently. He’s been working very hard to get ready, just needs a bit more time and then will be back in the lineup. The Canucks have been great in working with Ilya during his surgery and rehabilitation. I know he soon will be ready and hungry to play.”
John Lu: Winnipeg Jets forward Nikolaj Ehlers said he’s good to go for their season opener on Wednesday.
Mark Scheifele and Connor Hellebuyck salary breakdown
Puck Pedia: Scheifele’s extension breakdown.
2024-25: $5 million salary and a $5 million signing bonus
2025-26: $10 million salary
2026-27: $7.5 million salary
2027-28: $10 million salary
2028-29: $9 million salary
2029-30: $7 million salary
2030-31: $6 million salary
Puck Pedia: Hellebuyck extension breakdown.
2024-25: $5 million salary and a $5 million signing bonus
2025-26: $10 million salary
2026-27: $7.5 million salary
2027-28: $10 million salary
2028-29: $9 million salary
2029-30: $7 million salary
2030-31: $6 million salary
Claimed off waivers
Pierre LeBrun: Players claimed off waivers yesterday.
John Ludvig claimed by the Pittsburgh Penguins from the Florida Panthers
Lassi Thomson claimed by the Ottawa Senators from the Anaheim Ducks
A.J. Greer claimed by the Calgary Flames from the Boston Bruins
Ivan Prosvetov claimed by the Colorado Avalanche from the Arizona Coyotes
Optimizing LTIR
LTIR optimization standings:#VegasBorn $1 LTIR Cup Champs#Bolts $2#LeafsForever $8,551#ALLCAPS $13,334#Canucks $28,333#Flames $56,500#Habs $110,416#GoAvs $408,243
How do teams optimize LTIR? Check it out here:https://t.co/yhWZFTA2Bm
Rostered players with 0 games played
Players on season opening rosters who played 0 regular season games in the NHL last year:
Leo Carlsson (ANA)
Pavel Mintyukov (ANA)
Tristan Luneau (ANA)
Logan Cooley (ARZ)
Matthew Poitras (BOS)
John Beecher (BOS)
Zach Benson (BUF)
Connor Bedard (CHI)
Kevin Korchinski (CHI)…
The breakdown the Vegas Golden Knights Stanley Cup ring
