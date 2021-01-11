NHL News: Jesper Bratt, Michael Del Zotto, Ben Hutton, and Waivers

Devils agree to deal with RFA Bratt

Chris Ryan of NJ.com: The New Jersey Devils and Jesper Bratt agreed to a two-year contract worth $5.5 million – a $2.75 million salary cap hit.

Bratt remains in Sweden and will need to get a work visa before he’s able to travel. Once he arrives, he’ll need to quarantine for seven days and test negative several times before being able to join teammates.

The Devils season opener is on Thursday, so he’ll be out for at least those two games.

Blue Jackets sign Del Zotto

TSN: 30-year old defenseman Michael Del Zotto had been in the Columbus Blue Jackets camp on a PTO, signed a one-year, two-way contract yesterday.

“Michael has great vision and puck moving ability and has been every bit as good as we thought he would be when we brought him to camp,” said Blue Jackets general manager Jarmo Kekalainen. “We think the blue line is a real strength for our team, but you can never have enough good defencemen, particularly in a season like this with so many games in a relatively short period of time, and Michael has fit in very well with our group.”

Ducks bring in Hutton

David Pagnotta: The Anaheim Ducks have signed defenseman Ben Hutton to a PTO.

Ben Hutton, signed to a PTO by ANA, is a PK specialist who had a really nice season with the Kings last year but has had pretty varied results otherwise. Worth a look. #Ducks pic.twitter.com/uc6HHDWf7f — JFresh (@JFreshHockey) January 10, 2021

Players on waivers

TSN: Players placed on waivers.

Buffalo Sabres – Brandon Davidson, Dustin Tokarski, Steven Forgarty and CJ Smith,

Calgary Flames – Louis Domingue, Alex Petrovic, Justin Kirkland, Charles Robinson and Byron Froese.

Colorado Avalanche – Kiefer Sherwood

Edmonton Oilers – Seth Griffith and Adam Cracknell

Florida Panthers – Scott Wilson and Philippe Desrosiers

Los Angeles Kings – Bokondji Imama and Daniel Brickley

Minnesota Wild – Andrew Hammond, Kyle Rau, Dakota Mermis, Ian McCoshen, Gerald Mayhew, Luke Johnson, Gabriel Dumont, Joseph Cramarossa, Louis Belpedio and Mathew Bartokowski

Montreal Canadiens – Brandon Baddock, Alex Belzile, Joseph Blandisi, Laurent Dauphin, Jordan Weal, Noah Juulsen, Gustav Olofsson, Xavier Ouellet and Charlie Lindgren.

New York Islanders – Mason Jobst and Joshua Ho-Sang

Ottawa Senators – Maxime Lajoie

Pittsburgh Penguins – Josh Currie, Frederick Gaudreau, Zach Trotman, Kevin Czuczman and Maxime Lagace

Arpon Basu: “On Noah Juulsen, important to note any team claiming him on waivers would have to be confident in his ability to be an effective NHL player after so much time lost to injury. The team claiming him couldn’t stash him on the taxi squad/AHL without putting him on waivers again.”