NHL News: Matt Murray, Patrice Bergeron, and Sebastian Aho

Leafs goalie Matt Murray will be headed to the LTIR

Leafs PR: The Toronto Maple Leafs announced that goaltender Matt Murray will be out indefinitely and will be put on the LTIR when the season starts.

Cap Friendly: “Worth noting here that Matt Murray obviously being injured and going on long term injured reserve indefinitely, also means that the #Leafs would not have been able to buyout him in their second window even if they wanted to. You cannot buyout an injured player.”

Puck Pedia: The Maple Leafs have a 22 man roster – 13 forwards, 7 defense and 2 goalies and are $11.6 million over the salary cap.

With Matt Murray ($4.6875 million) and Jake Muzzin ($5.625 million) going on the LTIR, they are still $1.29 million over the cap ceiling. A 20 man roster would get them below the ceiling.

Patrice Bergeron knew it was time

Dan Rosen of NHL.com: Patrice Bergeron’s body told him it was the right time to hang them up.

“I was trying to let the dust settle and see if there is going to be a part of me that is going to want to come back, and it was never really the case,” Bergeron said. “The preparation and the routine and workout regimen is important to be on top of your game and making sure you’re doing the right things. That motivation slowed down a little bit, I’m not going to lie, this summer. In the end I was listening to my body and the signs, and it was telling me you’re not really missing your workouts, you haven’t been on the ice for a long time, and you haven’t really had the itch to get back.”

The Hurricanes extend Sebastian Aho

Carolina Hurricanes: The Hurricanes have signed forward Sebastian Aho to an eight-year extension with an AAV of $9.75 million.

Puck Pedia: Contract breakdown.

2024-25: $10 million salary a $2 million signing bonus

2025-26: $10 million salary a $2 million signing bonus

2026-27: $7 million salary a $2 million signing bonus

2027-28: $10 million salary a $2 million signing bonus

2028-29: $8 million salary a $2 million signing bonus

2029-30: $6.6 million salary a $2 million signing bonus

2030-31: $5.2 million salary a $2 million signing bonus

2031-32: $5.2 million salary a $2 million signing bonus

All signing bonuses will be paid on October 1st except in third year when it’s paid on July 15th.

Puck Pedia: Aho will have a full no-movement clause and no-trade clause for the first seven years of the contract and a 15-team no-trade clause for the final year of the contract.

Sebastian Aho, signed to an 8x$9.8M extension by CAR, is a high-end 1st-line centre who possesses a well-rounded offensive skillset, is valuable in all situations, produces at a strong rate, and forechecks like no other star. #LetsGoCanes pic.twitter.com/vajV5qF0jW — JFresh (@JFreshHockey) July 26, 2023