NHL News: Mike Babcock, Sean Couturier, and More PTO Signings

The NHL and NHLPA will talk Babcock today

Elliotte Friedman: The NHLPA continues to investigate the Mike Babcock situation involving viewing players phones and pictures.

NHLPA Executive Director Marty Walsh and Assistant Executive Director Ron Hainsey were meeting with some Columbus Blue Jackets players yesterday.

Elliotte Friedman: The NHL and NHLPA had a pre-arranged meeting scheduled for this morning and talking about the Babcock investigation will now be on the agenda.

The NHL and NHLPA were okay with Boone Jenner and Johnny Gaudreau‘s responses but Walsh and Hainsey found out that some of the younger Blue Jackets were uncomfortable.

Sean Couturier will be ready to go

Adam Kimelman: Philadelphia Flyers forward Sean Courturier was on the ice yesterday and is expected to be fully ready to go when training camp opens.

The Blues sign Nick Ritchie to a PTO

St. Louis Blues: The St. Louis Blues have signed forward Nick Ritchie to a PTO.

In 74 games last season Ritchie scored 13 goals and added 13 assists with the Arizona Coyotes and Calgary Flames.

The Senators sign Josh Bailey to a PTO

Sens Communications: The Ottawa Senators have signed forward Josh Bailey to a PTO.

The Hurricanes sign Zach Aston-Reese to a PTO

Walt Ruff: The Carolina Hurricanes have signed forward Zach Aston-Reese to a PTO.

Wal Ruff: The list of players attending the Hurricanes training camp on a PTO include:

Forwards: Zach Aston-Reese, Kieffer Bellows, Cory Conacher, Jayden Halbgewachs, Brendan Perlini, Nick Shore

Defenseman: Nathan Beaulieu