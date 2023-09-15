NHL Rumors: Rasmus Dahlin, Shane Pinto, Phil Kessel, Nikita Zadorov and the NY Rangers

Dahlin wants five years and the Sabres are holding at eight

Andrew Peters: It sounds like Rasmus Dahlin is looking for five years on a contract extension and the Buffalo Sabres are holding strong at eight years.

Have been told that Dahlin isn’t happy that an extension hasn’t been done by now.

NHL Rumors: Calgary Flames GM Conroy On Elias Lindholm and Others Entering Their Final Year

The Senators and Shane Pinto continue to talk

Bruce Garrioch: Ottawa Senators GM Pierre Dorion on the contract talks with RFA forward Shane Pinto: “All the pieces are in place, most of our young core, except for one, is signed. We’re working on that one and we’re hoping to see him in camp next week.”

Phil is unlikely to be back in Pittsburgh but getting interest

Josh Yohe of The Athletic: (mailbag) Don’t see the Pittsburgh Penguins bringing Phil Kessel back this season.

Chris Johnston: Kessel is generating some interest from teams. At this time a contract may be more likely than that a PTO.

Nikita Zadorov on his contract situation

Sportnet: Calgary Flames defenseman Nikita Zadorov joins Flames Talk with Pat Steinberg and Wes Gilbertson and talks about his future in Calgary as he enters the final season of his contract.

** NHLRumors.com transcription

Wes Gilbertson: “Nikita, let me just pick up on a couple things you’ve mentioned for far. One is the uncertainty in terms with a lot of guys entering the last season on their current contracts, you being one of them.

I think you told us in mid-April you’d like to be Flame for life, if I remember the comment correctly. I’m just curious from your standpoint, any sort of update on your contract status or what you’re thinking moving forward?

NHL Rumors: Calgary Flames, and the Montreal Canadiens

Zadorov: “Well, I mean, I was waiting for offer. Kind of didn’t go that way yet, so we’ll see. That’s all I can say so far.”

No PTOs for the Rangers for now

Arthur Staple: New York Rangers GM Chris Drury said they currently don’t have any PTOs scheduled to attend training camp but that may change.