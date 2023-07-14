NHL News: NHLs Investigation, Coyotes, Canadiens, Stars, Rangers, Flyers, and Salary Arbitration Dates

Could the NHL release names from their investigation into Canada’s 2018 World Junior team?

Rick Westhead: “Several team execs, sponsors and player agents tell me they are bracing for the NHL’s possible release of an investigation report re an alleged sexual assault involving as many as eight players on Canada’s 2018 world juniors team.

If NHL names and suspends players allegedly involved, affected players would likely appeal any sanctions to an arbitrator, as per CBA, and may pursue defamation lawsuits vs league, said agent of one player who attended 2018 Hockey Canada gala.

(While an investigating officer in October wrote in court documents he believes there are grounds to charge at least five players, police in London continue to decline comment other than to say an investigation is ongoing.)”

Alex Galchenyuk to unconditional waivers

Cap Friendly: The Arizona Coyotes have put forward Alex Galchenyuk on unconditional waivers for the purpose of terminating his contract.

On July 1st the Coyotes signed Galchenyuk to a one-year, two-way contract worth $775,000 in the NHL and $225,000 in the minors.

: “NEWS: Scottsdale Police Department has confirmed to The Athletic that Alex Galchenyuk was arrested on July 9 on a number of charges including private property hit and run, disorderly conduct, failure to obey, resisting arrest, Threatening or Intimidating” Katie Strang: “On the hit and run incident: police said that “it was only property damage and no injuries.” Jail official said he was booked into city jail on Sunday evening and released the following day on his own recognizance. According to court records, Galchenyuk was arraigned on Monday”

The Canadiens re-sign Nicolas Beaudin and Lucas Donotta

Montreal Canadiens: The Canadiens have signed defenseman Nicolas Beaudin to a one-year, two-way contract. and forward Lucas Dondotta to a two-year, two-way contract.

Cap Friendly: Beaudin will get $775,000 in the NHL, $90,000 in the minors with $110,000 guaranteed.

Marc Dumont: Forward Jesse Ylonen is the last remaining RFA for the Canadiens.

The Stars re-sign Ty Dellandrea

Dallas Stars: The Stars have re-signed forward Ty Dellandrea to a one-year contract at a $900,000 salary cap hit.

“Ty’s become one of our most dependable two-way forwards,” said Nill. “His versatility allows him to play up and down the lineup, and he proved in the playoffs his ability to take his game to another level. He’s a heart-and-soul type of player, and we’re happy to have him under contract for the upcoming season.”

The Rangers re-sign Ty Emberson

New York Rangers: The Rangers have re-signed defenseman Ty Emberson to a one-year contract extension. ($775,000)

The Flyers re-sign Olle Lycksell

Philadelphia Flyers: The Flyers have re-signed Olle Lycksell to a two-year, two-way contract with a $787,500 cap hit.

NHLPA: Dates have been announced for salary arbitration hearings.

July 20

Philipp Kurashev (Chicago Blackhawks)

Brandon Duhaime (Minnesota Wild)

Alexei Toropchenko (St. Louis Blues)

Noah Cates (Philadelphia Flyers) * re-signed before hearing

July 21

Ilya Samsonov (Toronto Maple Leafs)

July 24

Brett Howden (Vegas Golden Knights)

Vince Dunn (Seattle Kraken)

Tanner Jeannot (Tampa Bay Lightning)

July 26

Ian Mitchell (Boston Bruins)

Will Borgen (Seattle Kraken) * re-signed before hearing

July 27

Ross Colton (Colorado Avalanche)

July 28

Gabriel Vilardi (Winnipeg Jets)

Cale Fleury (Seattle Kraken) * re-signed before hearing

July 30

Jeremy Swayman (Boston Bruins)

Jack McBain (Arizona Coyotes)

July 31

Alex DeBrincat (Detroit Red Wings) * re-signed before hearing

August 1

Trent Frederic (Boston Bruins)

August 2

Morgan Barron (Winnipeg Jets)

Troy Terry (Anaheim Ducks)

August 4

Ryan McLeod (Edmonton Oilers)

Brandon Scanlin (New York Rangers)

Filip Gustavsson (Minnesota Wild)

Drew O’Connor (Pittsburgh Penguins)