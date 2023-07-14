NHL Rumors: Top remaining UFAs, and will William Nylander take less?

The top remaining unrestricted free agents

Luke Fox of Sportsnet: Top remaining UFAs.

1. Matt Dumba – Age: 28 – Defence

2022-23 salary cap hit: $6 million

2. Patrick Kane – Age: 34 – Right wing

2022-23 salary cap hit: $10.5 million

3. Vladimir Tarasenko – Age: 31 – Right wing

2022-23 salary cap hit: $7.5 million

4. Patrice Bergeron – Age: 37 – Centre

2022-23 salary cap hit: $2.5 million

5. Tomas Tatar – Age: 32 – Left wing / Right wing

2022-23 salary cap hit: $4.5 million

6. Pius Suter – Age: 27 – Centre / Left wing

2022-23 salary cap hit: $3.25 million

7. Martin Jones – Age: 33 – Goaltender

2022-23 salary cap hit: $5.75 million

8. Zach Parise – Age: 38 – Left wing

2022-23 salary cap hit: $750,000

9. Jonathan Toews – Age: 35 – Centre

2022-23 salary cap hit: $10.5 million

Will William Nylander sign before Auston Matthews, will he take less?

NHL Network: Elliotte Friedman on if William Nylander and others will take less to stay with the Toronto Maple Leafs.

** NHLRumors.com transcription

Stu Grimson: “Just doubling back on Matthews real quick, Elliotte. Dave Pagnotta was on our show recently, seemed quite convinced that Matthews doesn’t get done until Nylander falls into place. Do you have that sense as well?

Friedman: “You know, I don’t like to argue with people cause I don’t like to dump on other people’s information. Like I really don’t. I, um, it’s just, the thing I’ll say about this. Again, I don’t want anyone to take this as a criticism of Dave, who I think does really good work, I don’t know if it’s going to happen that way, Stu.

And the reason is, I’m just not convinced, with Nylander, the issue I have is, I don’t think Nylander will take a discount if he doesn’t think other players are going to take a discount. And maybe that ends up what’s happening and maybe Dave is right, that Matthews waits until Nylander’s signs, but I just don’t think Nylander is gonna sign if he doesn’t think other players are going to take a little less money too.

So I have a feeling that if he doesn’t think that Matthews is gonna take a little less or Marner’s gonna take a little less, I don’t think he’s gonna sign, unless, unless his philosophy changes, then I think Matthews gets done anyway.”