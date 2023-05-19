NHL News: Ottawa Senators, Teuvo Teravainen, Hampus Lindholm and Jamie Drysdale

New Ottawa Senators owner should be announced next week

Bruce Garrioch of the Ottawa Sun: Four bids were made to purchase the Ottawa Senators on Monday, and the winning bidder may not be known until sometime next week. Bidders had been hoping to know by the weekend.

Groups bidding were Toronto businessmen Michael Andlauer, Jeffrey and Michael Kimel, and Steve Apostolopoulos, along with Los Angeles-based producer Neko Sparks

Teuvo Teravainen returns

Walt Ruff: Carolina Hurricanes forward Teuvo Teravainen was able to return to the lineup 28 days after having surgery to repair his broken hand.

Joe Haggerty: Boston Bruins defenseman Hampus Lindholm told a Swedish newspaper that he played the final few weeks of the regular season and round one of the playoffs with a fractured foot.

Lindholm had no points in seven games in round one and looked uncomfortable in with the puck with the Panthers forechecking.’

Lindholm when asked by media when they were cleaning out their lockers if he was injured in playoffs.

“I’d say I was fine. Everyone has bumps and bruises that time of year. There are no excuses on that stuff,” said Lindholm on the day the Boston Bruins cleaned out their lockers at Warrior Ice Arena. “I think even if you were to have something linger…like we had guys play through stuff. It’s just that time of year. You try to find ways. We couldn’t really do that this year.”

Jamie Drysdale activated

CapFriendly Transactions: The Anaheim Ducks have activated defenseman Jamie Drysdale from the IR.