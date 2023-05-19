NHL Rumors: Vince Dunn, Buffalo Sabres, and the St. Louis Blues

Pending RFA Vince Dunn is all in with the Seattle Kraken

Mike Benton: Seattle Kraken pending RFA defenseman Vince Dunn on his contract situation: “It’s not really in my control. But like I said, ever since I put the jersey on it’s been really special for me.”

“I want nothing but to continue to wear that jersey and for many years to come. So whatever happens, happens. I’m all in.”

Connor Hellebuyck ending up in Buffalo is highly unlikely

Lance Lysowski: “Would the Sabres call about Connor Hellebuyck? Of course. Kevyn Adams always makes the call. Wouldn’t be doing his job if he didn’t. But it’s a Vezina-winning goalie entering the final season of his contract. Acquisition cost, combined with it’s a rental, make it highly unlikely.”

Trade targets for the St. Louis Blues with their extra first-round picks

Matthew DeFranks of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch: St. Louis Blues GM Doug Armstrong hinted that they could trade one ( or both?) of their late first-round picks for a player under 27 that has at least three years left on his deals. They own the Toronto Maple Leafs pick at No. 25 and the Dallas Stars pick which will be 29-32.

A look at some potential trade targets for the Blues who are 24 or younger and/or have three years of control.

Kyle Connor – Winnipeg Jets – He’s 26 but has three years left on his contract at $7.143 million. Acquisition cost would be really high.

Rasmus Andersson – Calgary Flames – 26 with three years at $4.55 million. Would crowd their blue line but a young, cheaper option to Justin Faulk and Torey Krug.

Patrik Laine – Columbus Blue Jackets – 25 and three years left at $8.7 million. Not an easy cap number to fit in.

Clayton Keller (24), Nick Schmaltz (27) and Lawson Crouse (25) – Arizona Coyotes – Keller five years at $7.15 million, Schmaltz three years at $5.85 million and Crouse four years at $4.3 million.

Kaapo Kakko (22), Alexis Lafreniere (21) and Filip Chytil (23) – New York Rangers – Kakko and Lafreniere have underperformed so far. Chytil signed an extension this season.

Brandon Hagel – Tampa Bay Lightning – One year left at $1.5 million and not a UFA until 2026. Ross Colton is an RFA but a year away from unrestricted free agency.

Kailer Yamamoto – Edmonton Oilers – 24 with one year left at $3.1 million. A first-round pick may be too much given his production the past three years.

Joel Farabee – Philadelphia Flyers – 23 with five years left at $5 million. Only 39 points in 82 games this season.

Rasmus Sandin – Washington Capitals – 23 and one year left at $1.4 million. The Caps gave up a late first-round pick for him at the trade deadline.