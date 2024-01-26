NHL News: Owen Tippett Signs Eight Year Extension with the Philadelphia Flyers

The Philadelphia Flyers have announced they have signed forward Owen Tippett to an eight-year contract extension. The deal is worth $49.6 million and carries a salary cap hit of $6.2 million.

Things were stirring this morning when Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet stated the two sides were close to a deal.

Tippett is in the final season of a two-year, $3 million contract with an average annual value of $1.5 million.

Tippett is having another successful season with the Flyers. He has really flourished under head coach John Tortorella. In 46 games with the Flyers this season, he has 30 points (18 goals and 12 assists).

During the 2022-23 campaign, he recorded 49 points (27 goals and 22 assists) in 77 games. Owen Tippett is on pace to match, if not surpass, those numbers.

Tippett was originally selected 10th overall in the 2017 NHL Draft by the Florida Panthers. He was dealt to the Philadelphia Flyers before the 2022 NHL Trade Deadline, along with a 2024 first-round pick and a 2023 third-round pick in exchange for Claude Giroux, Connor Bunnaman, German Rubtsov and a 2024 fifth-round pick.

In 238 games in the NHL with the Flyers and Panthers, Tippett has recorded 119 points (63 goals and 56 assists). In six career playoff games with the Panthers back in 2021, he had four points (one goal and three assists).

This is a win-win for both the player and the team. He is a speedy scoring winger, and his development has allowed him to produce off the rush for the Flyers.

Tippett is turning into a legitimate top-six winger in the NHL who has the potential to score 30-plus goals.

This is an excellent deal for a player with a lot of upside. You can look around the league at potential unrestricted free agents this summer, which could be their starting point.