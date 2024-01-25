NHL Rumors: Calgary Flames Open To Multiple Options

Calgary Flames Hold the Keys to the Trade Market

Dave Pagnotta of the Fourth Period joined Steve Kouleas and Martin Biron on the Sirius XM NHL Network Radio Power Play segment and was asked if the Calgary Flames control what happens at the trade deadline.

Steve Kouleas: “So you mentioned some of the storylines and players available. And, of course, then there’s the Flames. Realistically, from what you’re hearing and what you believe, how many of them potential UFA’s and even maybe players who’ve got term like Jacob Markstrom are not only in play but could be moved? Do the Flames start an avalanche of trades?”

Dave Pagnotta: “I think they’re open to it. Craig Conroy, their general manager, is open to making multiple moves here. And it’s not rebuild, that’s not in the cards for the Calgary Flames. But a retool.

And if it is the guys who mentioned Tanev and Hanifin, Elias Lindholm, and Jacob Markstrom, they will sit on until they get an offer they feel is right, then they will go to him about waving his no trade.

There are some teams that have poked around them. MacKenzie Weegar: In the first year of an eight-year extension, I believe. Mentioned Lindholm. Colorado being one of those teams even heard earlier today actually that maybe they’re going to see if Nazem Kadri could be in play and again, a guy who from Colorado’s perspective obviously winning the Stanley Cup with them.

So does it mean that all of these guys are getting moved? Teams obviously as I said try to do their due diligence, and collect information, but from my understanding Calgary is open to listening on their guys. And if it means the Big Three UFAs Lindholm, Hanifin, Tanev, moving them out to get some assets in and potentially package some of those. Flip those out to bring in some guys with term, younger players that fit the model that can work for them that are controllable. I think Calgary would love to do that.

It’s still a scenario where they’re going to sell and buy and are open to multiple different things here. That’s why Calgary to me is so intriguing even being you know whatever it is four points out of a playoff spot in the Western Conference at this point in the season, hovering around .500. If they have the opportunities that present themselves to move some of these types of players in the right deals come across Craiger’s desk, I think he’s gonna pounce on it.”