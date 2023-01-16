NHL News: Pavel Zacha, Alex Nedeljkovic, and Injury Updates

Breakdown of Pavel Zacha‘s extension

Puck Pedia: Salary breakdown for Pavel Zacha‘s four-year contract extension with a $4.75 million salary cap hit.

2023-24: $5.75 million salary

2024-25: $3.75 million salary and a $1 million signing bonus

2025-26: $3.75 million salary and a $1 million signing bonus

2026-27: $3.75 million salary

For the first two years, he’ll have a 10-team no-trade list. In the final two years, he’ll have an 8-team no-trade list.

The Boston Bruins have re-signed Pavel Zacha to a four-year contract with an AAV of $4.75M. Zacha is good complementary forward for 2nd line / great 3rd line forward. A term looks fair for us. pic.twitter.com/Pem4MdDJqj — Andy & Rono (@ARHockeyStats) January 15, 2023

The Red Wings put Alex Nedeljkovic on waivers

Kevin Allen of Detroit Hockey Now: The Detroit Red Wings placed goaltender Alex Nedeljkovic on waivers yesterday. If he clears, he’ll be assigned to the Grand Rapids Griffins. He had been with them on a conditioning stint.

The Red Wings needed a roster spot for Filip Zadina who is returning from a leg injury.

Nedeljkovic has struggled this season and carries a $3 million salary cap hit, so some teams may not be interested.

Ryan Boulding of NHL.com: Colorado Avalanche coach Jared Bednar said yesterday that forward Valeri Nichushkin could return to the lineup tonight.

“We’ll see. Possibly. He could come in tomorrow and be like, ‘I’m ready to go,’ and I’ll play him. He could come in tomorrow and take three more days off and say he’s not ready. So, I just have to trust the player.”

Avs forward Darren Helm could be out for the remainder of the season with a lower-body injury.

“It’s a possibility. I don’t know yet,” Bednar said. “This injury, you’re able to rehab and come back from it, I think, but we have to get more information still.”

David Dwork: Florida Panthers forward Anthony Duclair took part in his first full practice on the weekend. Coach Paul Maurice said “there’s a chance” that he’s able to return to the lineup before the All-Star break.

New York Rangers: Forward Julien Gauthier was placed on the IR with an upper-body injury.

Lou Korac: Blues coach Craig Berube on Vladimir Tarasenko after his full practice: “It was really good. He looked good too. He was skating well, shooting a little bit, which is a good sign. He’s closer than we’re thinking. He looks good.”

Tarasenko won’t play tonight but he could be ready to go sometime during their homestand.

CapFriendly: The Tampa Bay Lightning have assigned forward Rudolfs Balcers to the AHL on an LTIR conditioning stint. He’s been on the LTIR since December 3rd.

Paul Delos Santos of NHL.com: Vegas Golden Knights forward William Carrier will miss tonight’s game with an upper-body injury.