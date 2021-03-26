NHL News: Quarantine Days To Be Reduced, New Jersey Devils, and Injury Updates

Canadian government to drop the number of quarantine days for NHL teams

David Cochrane: From a Canadian Federal government source, the government will be approving the 14-day quarantine period to be dropped to seven-days with extra testing for NHL players that are traded from U.S. teams to Canadian teams.

David Cochrane: Source added that the provinces also need to approve this.

Darren Dreger: NHL source also confirms this. This definitely helps Canadian teams ahead of the April 12th NHL trade deadline.

Pierre LeBrun: NHL deputy commish Bill Daly: “That’s what we been told. No official notification yet.”

Devils sign 2017 draft pick

Mike Morreale: New Jersey Devils have signed their 2017 fifth-round pick (160th overall) forward Aarne Talvitie to a two-year entry-level deal.

He just finished his junior season with Penn State. Talvitie recorded 18 goals and 30 assists in 68 games.

NHL injury notes

Alex Kinkopf: Arizona Coyotes coach Rick Tocchet said Tyler Pitlick will be out week-to-week with a lower-body injury.

Boston Bruins: Goaltender Tuukka Rask left last night’s game with an upper-body injury.

Owen Newkirk: Dallas Stars Alexander Radulov and Joel Kiviranta missed last night’s game. Coach Rich Bowness said they are hopeful that Radulov is able to play on Saturday. There is no guarantee but they are hopeful he can practice today.

Owen Newkirk: Bowness said that Tyler Seguin has been in Frisco for the past seven to 10 days and is on the ice. He’s limited doing light work and some shooting but “still a long ways to go.”

Sarah McLellan: Minnesota Wild defenseman Matt Dumba returned to the lineup.

Pens Inside Scoop: Pittsburgh Penguins coach Mike Sullivan said that Kasperi Kapanen will be week-to-week with a lower-body injury.

Joe Smith: Tampa Bay Lightning coach Jon Cooper said they will start thinking next week that forward Mitchell Stephens is getting close to returning. Defenseman Ryan McDonagh remains out.

Bryan Burns: Cooper said that McDonagh is doubtful for their road trip.

Tampa Bay Lightning: Lightning defenseman Erik Cernak is listed as day-to-day with a lower-body injury.

David Schoen: Vegas Golden Knights forward Max Pacioretty was in the lineup last night.