NHL News: Red Wings, Kraken, Canucks, Salary Arbitration

The Red Wings sign Alex DeBrincat

Puck Pedia: After trading for Alex DeBrincat, the Detroit Red Wings signed him to a four-year contract with a $7,875 million salary cap hit.

2023-24: $8.25 million

2023-24: $6.75 million

For the final three years of the deal, he has a 16-team trade list.

The Kraken re-sign Cale Fleury

Cap Friendly: The Seattle Kraken have signed defenseman Cale Fleury to a two-year, one-way contract with an AAV of $800,000.

2023-24: $775,000

2024-25: $825,000

The Kraken re-sign Kole Lind

Puck Pedia: The Seattle Kraken have re-signed Cole Lind to a one-year contract with a $775,000 cap hit.

He’ll get $775,000 in the NHL, $325,000 in the minors and $345,000 guaranteed.

The Canucks re-sign Nils Hoglander

Puck Pedia: The Vancouver Canucks have re-signed forward Nils Hoglander to a two-year contract with a salary cap hit of $1.1 million.

2023-24: $1.0 million

2024-25: $1.2 million

He’ll be owed a $1.2 million qualifying offer with the contract expires.

The Canucks are now projected to be $3.6 million over the salary cap with 23 players on the roster – 14 forwards, 7 defense, and 2 goalies.

Potential LTIR candidates – Tucker Poolman ($2.5 million) and Tanner Pearson ($3.25 million)

Canucks aren’t paying Tyler Myers‘ bonus early

David Quadrelli: Have been told that the Vancouver Canucks won’t be paying Tyler Myers’ bonus early (scheduled for September payment) as the NHL would deem it salary cap circumvention.

Players filing for salary arbitration

NHLPA: The list of 22 players who have filed for salary arbitration.

Morgan Barron – Winnipeg Jets

Will Borgen – Seattle Kraken – Signed two years, $2.7 AAV

Noah Cates – Philadelphia Flyers

Ross Colton – Colorado Avalanche

Brandon Duhaime – Minnesota Wild

Vince Dunn – Seattle Kraken

Cale Fleury – Seattle Kraken – Signed two years, $800,000 AAV

Trent Frederic – Boston Bruins

Filip Gustavsson – Minnesota Wild

Brett Howden – Vegas Golden Knights

Tanner Jeannot – Tampa Bay Lightning

Philipp Kurashev -Chicago Blackhawks

Jack McBain – Arizona Coyotes

Ryan McLeod – Edmonton Oilers

Ian Mitchell – Boston Bruins

Drew O’Connor – Pittsburgh Penguins

Ilya Samsonov– Toronto Maple Leafs

Brandon Scanlin – New York Rangers

Jeremy Swayman – Boston Bruins

Troy Terry – Anaheim Ducks

Alexei Toropchenko -St. Louis Blues

Gabriel Vilardi – Winnipeg Jets