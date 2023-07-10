NHL News: Red Wings, Kraken, Canucks, Salary Arbitration

The Red Wings sign Alex DeBrincat
Puck Pedia: After trading for Alex DeBrincat, the Detroit Red Wings signed him to a four-year contract with a $7,875 million salary cap hit.
2023-24: $8.25 million
2023-24: $6.75 million
For the final three years of the deal, he has a 16-team trade list.
The Kraken re-sign Cale Fleury
Cap Friendly: The Seattle Kraken have signed defenseman Cale Fleury to a two-year, one-way contract with an AAV of $800,000.
2023-24: $775,000
2024-25: $825,000
The Kraken re-sign Kole Lind
Puck Pedia: The Seattle Kraken have re-signed Cole Lind to a one-year contract with a $775,000 cap hit.
He’ll get $775,000 in the NHL, $325,000 in the minors and $345,000 guaranteed.
The Canucks re-sign Nils Hoglander
Puck Pedia: The Vancouver Canucks have re-signed forward Nils Hoglander to a two-year contract with a salary cap hit of $1.1 million.
2023-24: $1.0 million
2024-25: $1.2 million
He’ll be owed a $1.2 million qualifying offer with the contract expires.
The Canucks are now projected to be $3.6 million over the salary cap with 23 players on the roster – 14 forwards, 7 defense, and 2 goalies.
Potential LTIR candidates – Tucker Poolman ($2.5 million) and Tanner Pearson ($3.25 million)
Canucks aren’t paying Tyler Myers‘ bonus early
David Quadrelli: Have been told that the Vancouver Canucks won’t be paying Tyler Myers’ bonus early (scheduled for September payment) as the NHL would deem it salary cap circumvention.
Players filing for salary arbitration
NHLPA: The list of 22 players who have filed for salary arbitration.
Morgan Barron – Winnipeg Jets
Will Borgen – Seattle Kraken – Signed two years, $2.7 AAV
Noah Cates – Philadelphia Flyers
Ross Colton – Colorado Avalanche
Brandon Duhaime – Minnesota Wild
Vince Dunn – Seattle Kraken
Cale Fleury – Seattle Kraken – Signed two years, $800,000 AAV
Trent Frederic – Boston Bruins
Filip Gustavsson – Minnesota Wild
Brett Howden – Vegas Golden Knights
Tanner Jeannot – Tampa Bay Lightning
Philipp Kurashev -Chicago Blackhawks
Jack McBain – Arizona Coyotes
Ryan McLeod – Edmonton Oilers
Ian Mitchell – Boston Bruins
Drew O’Connor – Pittsburgh Penguins
Ilya Samsonov– Toronto Maple Leafs
Brandon Scanlin – New York Rangers
Jeremy Swayman – Boston Bruins
Troy Terry – Anaheim Ducks
Alexei Toropchenko -St. Louis Blues
Gabriel Vilardi – Winnipeg Jets