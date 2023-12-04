NHL News: Sabres, Avs, Penguins, Sharks, Leafs, and highlights from last night.

NHL Injury Notes

Lance Lysowski: Buffalo Sabres forward Jordan Greenway missed last night’s game with an upper-body injury.

Jesse Montano: Colorado Avalanche defenseman Cale Makar missed last night’s game with a lower-body injury.

Coach Jared Bednar said he wasn’t sure if Makar will be out longer than just last night’s game.

Matt Vensel: The Pittsburgh Penguins placed forward Matt Nieto on the IR.

Curtis Pashelka: San Jose Sharks forward Nico Sturm (lower-body) and defenseman Ty Emberson (lower-body) missed yesterday’s game.

Terry Koshan: Toronto Maple Leafs coach Sheldon Keefe on injured defenseman Timothy Liljegren: “No set timeline, other than to say (#Leafs medical staff is) really happy with how he has progressed. He has felt good on the ice and he has been able to do a lot more in the early going here than they perhaps anticipated. So that’s very encouraging.”

Highlights from last night’s games

Los Angeles Kings 4 – Colorado Avalanche 1

Boston Bruins 3 – Columbus Blue Jackets 1

Nashville Predators 2 – Buffalo Sabres 1

New York Rangers 6 – San Jose Sharks 5

Minnesota Wild 4 – Chicago Blackhawks 1