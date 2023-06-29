NHL News: Salary Cap Set, Golden Knights, Maple Leafs, Flames, and Predators

The salary cap numbers are set
Elliotte Friedman: The salary cap ceiling is set at $83.5 million for next season, with the floor at $61.7 million and the maximum salary is $16.7 million.
The Golden Knights sign Ivan Barbashev
Puck Pedia: The Vegas Golden Knights re-signed forward Ivan Barbashev to a five-year deal with a $5 million salary cap hit.
2023-24: $3 million salary and a $4 million signing bonus
2024-25: $5.4 million
2025-26: $4.2 million
2026-27: $4.2 million
2027-28: $4.2 million
Year 1-3: 8-team no-trade list
Year 4-5: 5-team no-trade list
The Maple Leafs re-sign David Kampf and Pontus Holmberg
TSN: The Toronto Maple Leafs have re-signed forward David Kampf to a four-year contract with a $2.4 million salary cap hit.
Chris Johnston: The Maple Leafs re-sign Pontus Holmberg to a two-year contract extension with an $800,000 cap hit.
The Flames re-sign Yegor Sharangovich
Julian McKenzie: The Calgary Flames have signed newly acquired Yegor Sharangovich to a two-year contract with a $3.1 million salary cap hit.
The Golden Knights re-sign Brayden Pachal
SinBin.vegas: The Vegas Golden Knights have signed Brayden Pachal to a two-year contract with a $775,000 cap hit.
Predators to qualify two but seven others won’t be
Michael Gallagher: Jeff Marek said that Cody Glass and Alexandre Carrier will be getting qualifying offers from the Nashville Predators. Those not getting offers from the Predators are Cal Foote, Rasmus Asplund, Jimmy Huntington, John Leonard, Markus Nurmi, Isaac Ratcliffe, and Tomas Vomacka.