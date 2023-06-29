NHL News: Salary Cap Set, Golden Knights, Maple Leafs, Flames, and Predators

The salary cap numbers are set

Elliotte Friedman: The salary cap ceiling is set at $83.5 million for next season, with the floor at $61.7 million and the maximum salary is $16.7 million.

The Golden Knights sign Ivan Barbashev

Puck Pedia: The Vegas Golden Knights re-signed forward Ivan Barbashev to a five-year deal with a $5 million salary cap hit.

2023-24: $3 million salary and a $4 million signing bonus

2024-25: $5.4 million

2025-26: $4.2 million

2026-27: $4.2 million

2027-28: $4.2 million

Year 1-3: 8-team no-trade list

Year 4-5: 5-team no-trade list

The Maple Leafs re-sign David Kampf and Pontus Holmberg

TSN: The Toronto Maple Leafs have re-signed forward David Kampf to a four-year contract with a $2.4 million salary cap hit.

Chris Johnston: The Maple Leafs re-sign Pontus Holmberg to a two-year contract extension with an $800,000 cap hit.

The Flames re-sign Yegor Sharangovich

Julian McKenzie: The Calgary Flames have signed newly acquired Yegor Sharangovich to a two-year contract with a $3.1 million salary cap hit.

The Golden Knights re-sign Brayden Pachal

SinBin.vegas: The Vegas Golden Knights have signed Brayden Pachal to a two-year contract with a $775,000 cap hit.

Predators to qualify two but seven others won’t be

Michael Gallagher: Jeff Marek said that Cody Glass and Alexandre Carrier will be getting qualifying offers from the Nashville Predators. Those not getting offers from the Predators are Cal Foote, Rasmus Asplund, Jimmy Huntington, John Leonard, Markus Nurmi, Isaac Ratcliffe, and Tomas Vomacka.