NHL News: Stanley Cup Final, Vasilevskiy, Stars, Marlies, Wideman, and Connor

Stanley Cup Final

David Pagnotta: Depending on when the Conference Finals end, Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Final could be on June 15th or June 18th.

Impressive numbers by Andrei Vasilevskiy

Greg Harvey: “Andrei Vasilevskiy had his 50th Playoff Win yesterday with a .900 Save Percentage or Higher. He becomes just the 14th player and 2nd active player to accomplish this feat (Marc-Andre Fleury).

He is only 1 of 2 players to achieve this in their 1st 95 playoff games (Ken Dryden).

The Stars sign Matej Blumel

Puck Pedia: The Dallas Stars have signed 22-year-old forward Matej Blumel to a two-year entry-level deal. He was a 2019 fourth-round pick of the Edmonton Oilers.

He’ll have a salary cap hit and AVV of $925,000.

$832,500 salary, $92,500 signing bonus and $80,000 in the minors.

The Marlies sign Luke Cavallin

Michael Augello: The Toronto Marlies sign goaltender Luke Cavallin to a two-year contract.

Micale Augello: “The 21-year-old posted a 36-14-4 record with a 3.16 goals-against average and a .910 save percentage in 56 games with the Flint Firebirds (OHL) during the 2021-22 season.”

The Canadiens re-sign Chris Wideman

Montreal Canadiens: The Canadiens have re-signed defenseman Chris Wideman to a two-year contract.

Renaud Lavoie: Wideman will get $750,000 next year and $775,000 the year after.

⭐️ Chris Wideman ⭐️ Had a very good season, relatively speaking. His 5v5 on-ice numbers (xG) were similar to Petry, but his actuals were not as good. He got a lot more PP TOI than Petry & more O-zone starts.#gohabsgo https://t.co/nPVJaSOGh7 pic.twitter.com/9mUWCd6dPw — Jason Paul 🥥 (@WaveIntel) June 6, 2022

Kyle Connor wins the Lady Byng Trophy

Scott Billeck: Forward Kyle Connor becomes the first Winnipeg Jets player to win the Lady Byng Trophy.

Connor scored 47 goals and had 93 point while taking only two minor penalties in 79 games.