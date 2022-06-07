NHL Injury Updates: Kadri, Burakovsky, Kuemper, Yamamoto, Price, and Point

Darren Dreger: Colorado Avalanche forward Nazem Kadri had surgery to repair his thumb. He’s likely out for the remainder of the playoffs but hasn’t officially been ruled out

Peter Baugh: Avalanche forward Andre Burakovsky returned to the lineup. Goaltender Darcy Kuemper returned and backup Pavel Francouz.

Bob Stauffer: Edmonton Oilers forward Kailer Yamamoto missed last night’s game.

Jimmy Murphy of Montreal Hockey Now: Montreal Canadiens goaltender Carey Price said that he’s been getting PRP injections into his knee to help heal it more effectively.

Price hasn’t given up on the idea of playing next season.

“The only way we could have complete clarity is if we learned he could not play,” the Montreal Canadiens GM told the media in a Zoom call Tuesday. “We’ll just have to see how he responds once he’s back to the rigours of a regular season schedule. The draft is not as critical as, say, July 13, in knowing his situation. If he’s not playing, then we have the option of LTIR that we could use, but without that information we don’t have the luxury of using it.”

Elliotte Friedman: Tampa Bay Lightning forward Brayden Point won’t play in Game 4 according to coach John Cooper.

Joe Smith: It will be interesting to see the progression of Brayden Point as he’s now skated in five of the six days and has been pushing hard to get back in the lineup. Yesterday was an optional skate for the team.

Have to start wondering if he’ll be able to get back in the lineup later on in this series.