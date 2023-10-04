NHL News: Stepan Retires, Waivers, and Injury Updates

Derek Stepan retires

NHLPA: After 13 seasons with 890 regular season and 120 playoff games, Derek Stepan has retired from the NHL.

Placed on waivers

Cap Friendly: Players who were put on waivers yesterday.

Boston Bruins – Alec Regula, Daniel Renouf, Anthony Richard, Reilly Walsh, and Parker Wotherspoon

Edmonton Oilers – Seth Griffith

New Jersey Devils – Erik Källgren

Ottawa Senators – Jacob Bernard-Docker, Matthew Highmore, Jacob Larsson, and Egor Sokolov

Philadelphia Flyers – Tanner Laczynski, and Cal Petersen

Puck Pedia: If Petersen clears waivers and is assigned to the AHL, the Flyers will carry a $3.85 million cap hit for him.

Scott McLaughlin: Boston Bruins coach Jim Montgomery said that defenseman Derek Forbort had a minor setback at the beginning of camp and that is why he hasn’t gotten into a game leading up to last night.

Meghan Angley: Colorado Avalanche forward Miles Wood was receiving treatment yesterday morning.

Saad Yousuf: Dallas Stars forward Roope Hintz remains out with an upper-body injury. DeBoer said that Hintz is progressing and getting back.

“I don’t need to see him in an exhibition game. If he gets in 1, great. If he doesn’t, I’m sure he’ll find a spot in our opening lineup. We’ll make some room for him.”

Saad Yousuf: Stars forward Wyatt Johnston is dealing with an upper-body injury. He had missed a practice, returned for one, and is now out again.

Coach Pete DeBoer: “He’s got a little bit of a tweak. We thought he was through the other side of it. Had a little bit of a setback. Nothing major or concerning.”

Pens Inside Scoop: Pittsburgh Penguins forward Jake Guentzel dropped the no-contact jersey for a regular jersey.

Pens Inside Scoop: Penguins defenseman P.O. Joseph is day-to-day with a lower-body injury.