NHL Rumors: Patrick Kane and the Atlantic, and Waiver Options for the Vancouver Canucks

Three Atlantic teams that could be eyeing Patrick Kane

Jimmy Murphy of Boston Hockey Now: Pierre McGuire last Thursday on TSN 690 radio in Montreal said that there were three Atlantic Division teams interested in Patrick Kane – the Buffalo Sabres, Detroit Red Wings and Toronto Maple Leafs

“He’d be an amazing fit anywhere as long as he’s healthy because when he went to the Rangers, he wasn’t healthy,” Pierre McGuire said. “He still has game left. The one guy he really influenced a lot when he was in Chicago was Alex DeBrincat, and DeBrincat’s now in Detroit. I would say that you add him to a team that’s got DeBrincat, Larkin, Raymond, and David Perron, J.T. Compher, who came over from Colorado; you add Patrick Kane to that offensive arsenal that they’re starting to build in Detroit, he could make a massive difference.”

“One thing that I think people have over-looked when he was a kid growing up in Buffalo before he went to the London Knights, he went and played in Detroit for Honeybaked, he lived at Pat Verbeek’s house. ” McGuire pointed out. “Now, Pat’s obviously the general manager in Anaheim, but he lived at Pat’s house, and I know he got to know Steve Yzerman pretty well. So, I could see that being a fit in Detroit. I could see Buffalo being a fit, and I could see Toronto being a fit. I could see all three of those cities being a fit.”

asked McGuire on Friday if the Boston Bruins could be a landing spot, he texted back with “Hard to think that he would come to Boston. They are a team that is going into a mini rebuild.”

Some potential waiver options for the Vancouver Canucks

Thomas Drance of The Athletic: Some potential waiver targets for the Vancouver Canucks who are right-handed defensemen.

Jacob Bernard-Docker – Ottawa Senators – He’s only 23 and can skate but can he be trusted in more than a third-pairing role? Not really a right-handed fit to play with Quinn Hughes.

Bernard-Docker is on waivers and some depth Dmen who could be put on waivers include.

Dylan Coghlan – Carolina Hurricanes – Will have a hard time cracking the Canes blueline.

Daniil Miromanov – Vegas Golden Knights – 6′ 4″ who has some offense and is a Dan Milstein client.

Grant Hutton – New York Islanders – Has some size and can defend.