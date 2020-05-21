NHL News: Teams And Players Need To Approve 24-Team Playoff Format, and Hub Cities

Teams and players need to approve 24-team playoff format

Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet: Though not set in stone, sources are saying the NHL and NHLPA are working towards a 24-team playoff format.

The top four teams of each conference would get a bye in the first round but would play in a three-game tournament to get some game action. A best-of-five play-in series for the other teams, with following rounds being a best-of-seven.

Teams and players would need to approve the format.

Stephen Whyno: Reported seedings would be:

EAST

5 PIT-12 MTL winner v 4 PHI

6 CAR-11 NYR winner v 3 WSH

7 NYI-10 FLA winner v 2 TB

8 TOR-9 CBJ winner v 1 BOS

WEST

5 EDM-12 CHI winner v 4 DAL

6 NSH-11 AZ winner v 3 VGK

7 VAN-10 MIN winner 2 COL

8 CGY-9 WPG winner 1 STL

Chris Johnston: Friedman’s report just covers the playoff format. There are still lots of issues that need to be resolved, such as the testing, hub cities, visas, etc.

Chris Johnston: There is now at least a framework that the sides can at least discuss. Nothing has been finalized yet.

Chris Johnston: The NHLPA executive board is scheduled to talk .

Two hub cities for playoff format?

Greg Wyshynski of ESPN: Sources tell ESPN that NHL will likely you two hub cities for their 24-team playoff format.

NHL deputy commissioner Bill Daly in an email when asked about the potential format: “I’m not aware of any agreement yet. Don’t want to jump the gun on anything.”

Edmonton could be one of the safest hub city options

Sportsnet: Elliotte Friedman has reported that Edmonton, Toronto and Vancouver are being considered as potential hub cities for the NHL’s playoff format.

Alberta Premier Jason Kenney believes that Edmonton could be one of the safest choices for the NHL.