NHL News: Teams Interested In Frederik Andersen, and the Toronto Maple Leafs Have Interest In Matt Murray

Several teams have spoken with the Maple Leafs about Frederik Andersen

Pierre LeBrun of The Athletic: Sources are saying that several teams have spoken with the Toronto Maple Leafs about goaltender Frederik Andersen.

Andersen will appeal to teams as he has only one year left on his deal at a $5 million salary cap hit but is only owed $1 million in salary. He has a 10-team no-trade list.

Teams that are looking for a starting goalie may go through free agency first before having to give up an asset.

The Maple Leafs may decide they don’t like any of the trade offers they receive and hold on to Andersen, then take the cap space at the end of the season. As of Tuesday this week, there have been no talks between the Leafs and Andersen’s agent Claude Lemieux.

As for the Matt Murray-Maple Leafs connection from the Kapanen trade talks – don’t think the Leafs would want to trade for a goaltender before they knew they could trade Andersen. A rival executive said that the Leafs do have an interest in Murray.

It’s not new that the Maple Leafs have some interest in Matt Murray

TSN: It’s not a new development that Pittsburgh Penguins goaltender Matt Murray is linked to the Toronto Maple Leafs according to Darren Dreger. Maple Leafs GM Kyle Dubas has known Murray since their time with the Soo Greyhounds in the OHL. He’s had a lingering interest in Murray and now Penguins GM Jim Rutherford has said he needs to move a goalie.