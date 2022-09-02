NHL News: The Stars Re-sign Jake Oettinger, and their Owner on Contracts for Young Players

The Stars re-sign Jake Oettinger

The Dallas Stars have re-signed goaltender Jake Oettinger to a three-year contract with a $4 million cap hit.

Puck Pedia: The 23-year-old will be owed a $4.8 million qualifying offer when the contract expires and he’ll be one year away from unrestricted free agency.

2022-23: $1.4 million salary and a $1 million signing bonus

2023-24: $4.8 million salary

2024-25: $4.8 million salary

Puck Pedia: The Stars have $7.5 million in projected salary cap space with a 22-man roster – 12 forwards, eight defenseman and two goaltenders.

Remaining RFA – Jason Robertson

Puck Pedia: This is assuming goaltender Anton Khudobin is healthy and is starting the year in the minors.

Saad Yousuf: When Oettinger’s contract expires, so will the contracts of:

Jamie Benn – $9.5 million AAV

Esa Lindell – $5.8 million AAV

Ryan Suter – $3.55 million AAV

Radek Faksa – $3.25 million AAV

The Dallas Stars have re-signed Jake Oettinger to a three-year deal with an AAV of $4M. This is pretty good deal for both sides in our eyes. Oettinger was one of the best goalies in the last seasons including playoffs. pic.twitter.com/D0BPyF0KBb — Andy & Rono (@ARHockeyStats) September 1, 2022

Stars owner on young players getting big contracts

Andy Strickland: Dallas Stars owner Tom Gaglardi on the Cam & Strick Podcast when asked about young players getting big contracts coming out of their entry-level deals. The Stars still have to sign RFAs Jake Oettinger and Jason Robertson. They’ve signed some of their veteran players to big contracts, and now they may have to hand out some big money to younger players as well.

** NHLRumors.com transcription

“There are two big things that have changed I think in the last few years.

The absence of the second contract and so a kid in the third year of his entry-level puts up 40 goals, now he wants to make $7 million. So, and if you want term with that player, he’s going to take you higher than that. So that’s a big change.

What’s really happening is that the Stars are taking all the money and the guys in the middle are getting squeezed. The differences are the veterans who don’t score a lot are getting squeezed.

I don’t like it. I think there are a lot of players in the league making a $1 million who are better players and the guys who can put the puck in the net are getting too big a piece of the pie.”