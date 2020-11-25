NHL News: The Tampa Bay Lightning Re-Sign Mikhail Sergachev

The Tampa Bay Lightning have re-signed restricted free agent defenseman Mikhail Sergachev to a three-year contract worth $14.4 million, a $4.8 million salary cap hit.

The 22-year old recorded 10 goals and added 24 assists in 70 games. He scored three goals and had seven assists in 25 playoff games.

The Lightning still have restricted free agents in forward Anthony Cirelli and defenseman Erik Cernak that they need to re-sign.

CapFriendly: “This is a prime example of a “bridge deal”. The contract spans 3 years keeping him as an RFA (If it was 4 years in length he would have UFA rights).

In other words it bridges his ELC to his UFA contract while retaining RFA rights.

The benefit to the team is a lower cap hit”

Puck Pedia: The Lightning now have a projected salary cap hit of $83,404,166 with 19 players under contract. They are just over $1.9 million over the salary cap ceiling.