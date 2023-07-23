NHL News: Toronto Goaltenders And A Little More

Ilya Samsonov Arbitration Speeds Up Murray Process

Lance Hornsby of The Toronto News: The Toronto Maple Leafs knew they were playing a game of chicken with their goaltending situation. Now, it appears that situation has come to roost.

Ilya Samsonov’s case did indeed go to arbitration and a decision could come at any time on Sunday. Simply, that means a one year deal for the Toronto goaltender. Now, it comes somewhere between the $2.6 million ask from the Maple Leafs or the $4.9 million from Samsonov. The Leafs are not in a position to walk away either.

Ultimately, the arbiter comes up with the final decision. He could go right down the middle which seems to happen more often than not in these hearings. For those that do not know, arbitration is one of the more vicious processes out there.

The chances that the goaltender signs long-term with the Maple Leafs have decreased greatly. Unfortunately, that is the reality. Brad Treliving and company tried to come up with a deal and were not successful. The result is likely another retool of Toronto’s goaltending come 2024-25.

One good thing is the hearing opens up another buyout window for Matt Murray. It will be interesting to see what comes of that. Those 48 hours could be important as Toronto tries to find a way to wrangle out of that deal. It appears, for now, that Samsonov and Joseph Woll are the plan for 2023-24.

Speaking Of Arbitration

Cap Friendly: The good news is with the “flurry” of signings is that there are only eight potential players up for arbitration.

The bad news for a few teams is the notables. For example, Filip Gustavsson of the Minnesota Wild, Troy Terry of the Anaheim Ducks, and Boston Bruins goaltender Jeremy Swayman are still on that list. Chicago’s Philipp Kurashev has seen his decision held up partially because it’s a summer weekend.

Kurashev’s hearing was on Thursday and a decision probably came on Saturday. However, at press time, it still has not been reported. Chicago wanted a two year deal at $1.4 million AAV while Kurashev submitted a one year, $2.65 million offer.