NHL Rumors: From Travis Konecny To The Islanders’ Cap Situation

Travis Konecny Does Not Have To Be Moved Yet

Charlie O’Connor of The Athletic: Alright, so Philadelphia does not have to unload Travis Konecny immediately. As a matter of fact, the Flyers can wait a good while to do the deed as they say.

NHL News: The Montreal Canadiens Latest

The onus is really not on either side. Konecny comes off a more than solid 61 point campaign. Dany Briere likes what the winger brought to the table and John Tortorella seems happy as well. Is this speculation much ado about nothing right now?

Now, the reality is that may be true. Philadelphia has a player under a reasonable contract for the foreseeable future ($5.5 million AAV through 2024-25). Briere could make a move this summer but more than likely a move would not come until the trade deadline at the very earliest.

This all depends on how Philadelphia fares in the standings and how Konecny plays this year. Briere can still sell high if the Flyers stay down in the standings and Konecny produces. Stay tuned!

The New York Islanders Versus The Salary Cap

Andrew Fantucchio of NY Hockey NOW: So, the greatest rivalry in sports may be how Lou Lamoriello negotiates the salary cap or does not as a result of it. The New York Islanders continue to have issues based on long-term deals and contracts.

NHL Rumors: Into The Olympics And More

Again with contracts like the Bo Horvat extension kicking in, that increases the heartburn for Lamoriello and the Islander bean counters. New York is only over the salary cap by a mere $486,000. There are a lot of ways to handle this. Now, the real question may be does Lamoriello want a bit more cushion?

Ross Johnston feels like a temporary solution. Several options are at the Islanders’ disposal. One is a trade. Another is simply burying the forward which New York seemed to do on the depth chart anyway. The final choice would be a trade but that seems remote.