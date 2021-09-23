NHL News: Unvaccinated, Nylander, Bertuzzi, Devils, Keith, and Archibald

On the unvaccinated

Puck Pedia: “For unvaccinated players who cannot be with team due to travel/quarantine rules or COVID infections, they are not paid. For cap purposes, this is similar to players suspended without pay, where the team does not incur a cap hit while the player is suspended without pay”

Stephen Whyno: “Remember, any NHL team can suspend an unvaccinated player without pay if he’s not available to participate. So, a virus positive or close contact would cost him more money. Vaccinated players have those treated as hockey injuries and are paid.”

Nylander not fully vaxxed yet

David Alter: Toronto Maple Leafs William Nylander said that due to some medical things that he hasn’t fully been vaccinated yet but will be fully vaccinated soon.

Avs will be fully vaccinated soon

Adrian Dater: Avs coach Bednar said that the team will be fully vaccinated in the “near future.”

Bertuzzi could be forfeiting over $450,000 this year

Stephen Whyno of the AP: Detroit Red Wings GM Steve Yzerman said that Tyler Bertuzzi is the only Red Wings player who is not vaccinated. Bertuzzi will start training camp with the team today.

The Red Wings have nine games in Canada this season and under current rules, he won’t be able to travel with the team. Unvaccinated players who miss games because of that can be suspended for it, and in Bertuzzi’s case, could be forfeiting over $450,000.

One unvaccinated for the Devils

Corey Masisak: New Jersey Devils GM Tom Fitzgerald said they have one player at training camp who is not vaccinated. They are ‘trying to help him” and it will be obvious in the upcoming days who it is.

Keith in quarantine

Elliotte Friedman: Edmonton Oilers defenseman Duncan Keith will be out of quarantine by the end of next week (Friday) after getting vaccinated.

David Staples of the Edmonton Journal: Edmonton Oilers GM Ken Holland on why it took Keith so long to get vaccinated.

“Making the decision for some people is easy and for some people is difficult. I’m happy that he’s going to be part of our team this year fully vaccinated… It was a difficult decision for Duncan… In July I heard talk there were 80, 90 NHL players not vaccinated in the summer. I believe that’s true. We had a Board of Governor meeting yesterday and Bill Daley said that it’s going to be single digit players that are unvaccinated as we head into the season. Duncan would be in that 70 80 90 players that it was a difficult decision for him and eventually made the decision to get vaccinated…I spent lots of time with him last week. I know that he talked to lots of people. I know he talked to his teammates and eventually made the decision to get vaccinated.”

Josh Archibald not vaccinated for the Oilers

David Staples of the Edmonton Journal: Oilers GM Holland confirmed to Bob Stauffer on Oilers Now that forward Josh Archibald is their only unvaccinated player. He could miss 30-plus games this season. He carries a $1.5 million cap hit.

The Oilers play 32 games in the U.S. this season. Holland:

“It’s much more difficult being a Canadian team. Obviously we got to go back and forth across the border multiple times this season. Obviously it’s going to be much different playing on a U.S. team vs. playing on a Canadian team being unvaccinated.”

Some teams are not allowing unvaccinated players to training camp and Holland hasn’t yet decided their course of action.

Colton Sceviour recently got a PTO from the Oilers and he is a similar player to Archibald.

Kurt Leavins: “RE: The #Oilers and vaccinations, I have lots of time for players who make a tough decision (for them) to eventually get the shot. I can’t same the same for Josh Archibald. It’s his right to make that decision. But it puts the club 2nd and in a very bad spot.”