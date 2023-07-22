NHL News: Vince Dunn Signs Big Deal In Seattle And More

Vince Dunn Signs Big Deal In Seattle

Seattle Kraken: The Seattle Kraken signed Vince Dunn to a four-year extension on Friday making him their highest paid defenseman. That deal carries a $7.35 million AAV.

Dunn enjoyed a huge breakout season for Seattle shouldering top minutes in all phases. Furthermore, he racked up 14 goals and 50 assists in 81 games. That included 15 power-play points. Also, this avoided an arbitration hearing scheduled for Monday, July 24th.

Dunn previously won a Stanley Cup with St. Louis in 2019. Many figured what to expect from the 26-year old blueliner but Ron Francis and Seattle were rewarded by their “gamble”.

Kate Sheffe of The Seattle Times: Paired with Adam Larsson, Dunn was allowed to grow as a defenseman all season. He was in charge of trying to slow down the best lines in the West. The defender was a big reason why Seattle made the playoffs.

This is the third player from Seattle’s expansion group to sign a multi-year deal. Jared McCann signed a five year deal at $5 million AAV and Will Borgen inked a two year contract previously.

Aho And Carolina Still Inching Toward New Deal

Tom Gulitti: Both parties insist that the Carolina Hurricanes and Sebastian Aho are “working on it” in terms of a new deal.

“He wants to be a Hurricane player for life, Waddell said. “What happened four years ago now (with the offer sheet), that’s water under the bridge. We made a decision to match the offer sheet and that was the last time we talked about it and now after having him here for as many years as we have, he wants to be a Carolina Hurricane. He likes what we have going on and the coach (Rod Brind’Amour), so those are all positive things.”

Aho has one year remaining on his deal from the Montreal Canadiens’ offer sheet (AAV of $8.454 million). Don Waddell wants to get a deal done as soon as possible.

Gabe Vilardi Feels Good About Winnipeg

Derek Van Diest of NHL.com: The Winnipeg Jets signed Gabriel Vilardi to a two-year deal on Wednesday worth $3.4375 million AAV. This came after a 41 point season in a mere 63 games.

As Vilardi put it, “it showed Winnipeg believed in me”.

The forward remains excited to get started with the Jets but acknowledges the need for warmer clothes.