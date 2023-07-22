NHL Rumors: Into The Olympics And Other Musings

The Olympics Are On The Union’s Mind

Greg Wyshynski of ESPN: Getting the NHL back in the Olympics appears to be a considerable priority for the NHLPA’s new director. One of the main issues is for various reasons, the last time NHL players participated in the Olympiad was Sochi in 2014. Marty Walsh is on it.

“My focus is to try and make that happen. I’m working with commissioner Gary Bettman, collectively together with the IIHF, and hopefully we’ll be able to come up with an agreement and move forward,” Walsh told ESPN on Tuesday. “A lot of players from around the globe want to play for their home country. They want that best-on-best tournament. They want to be part of it.”

NHL Rumors: Toronto has much work to do

Now, Bill Daly has said 2026 in Italy is a different matter and something we consider important for NHL players. Right now, it appears the league is in support of facilitating this with the players.

The players crave format and regularity. This is not hard. Hopefully, the 2024 World Cup Of Hockey along with the Olympics become regular mainstays again especially if done right.

Expect some kind of decision for the World Cup Of Hockey but with the success of the NHL Global Series, players just want to play. The Olympics return would be a huge cog in the wheel.

Scotty Burnside Opens Up As Dog Days Loom

Burnside On Hockey: The Alex DeBrincat lessons will be plenty but ultimately he ended up in Detroit because that is where he wanted to go. Time was not necessarily of the essence but all signs inevitably pointed toward that move.

As for the Domi’s, Max Domi is playing in Toronto where his father played for so many years. It made too much sense. The forward’s big playoff run (13 points in 19 games) was a big reason teams were interested. In the end, Domi liked the appeal of playing in Toronto.

He is a player who likes the pressure much like some who prefer the Olympics and Stanley Cup to the regular season.

NHL Musings On Many Teams

With summer winding up, the dog days are just about here with means news gets more and more sparse. Yes, there are Hellebuyck rumors and such but inevitably the drinks flow faster than the news this time of year.