NHL News: Waiver List, Canucks-Panthers Trade, Blackhawks and Hurricanes

On Waivers

Chris Johnston: Players who were put on waivers.

Anaheim Ducks – Sam Carrick and Jacob Larsson.

Buffalo Sabres – Axel Jonsson-Fjallby.

Carolina Hurricanes – Eric Gelinas, Maxime Lajoie, Josh Levio, Stefan Noesen, and C.J. Smith.

Columbus Blue Jackets – Miko Lehtonen and Kevin Stenlund.

Chicago Blackhawks – Collin Delia and Malcolm Subban.

Colorado Avalanche – Jacob MacDonald.

Dallas Stars – Alex Petrovic.

Detroit Red Wings – Riely Barbert and Taro Hirose.

Edmonton Oilers – William Lagesson and Kyle Turris.

Florida Panthers – Lucas Carlsson and Christopher Gibson.

Los Angeles Kings – Austin Strand and Austin Wagner.

New Jersey Devils – Frederik Gauthier.

Nashville Predators – Connor Ingram and Michael McCarron.

Ottawa Senators – Andrew Aggozino.

Philadelphia Flyers – Nick Seeler.

Tampa Bay Lightning – Frederik Claesson and Andrej Sustr.

Toronto Maple Leafs – Adam Brooks

Vancouver Canucks – Justin Bailey, Madison Bowey, Phillip Di Giuseppe, and Travis Hamonic.

Vegas Golden Knights – Sven Baertschi, Patrick Brown and Gage Quinney.

Winnipeg Jets – Nelson Nogier and Dominic Toninato.

Washington Capitals – Zachary Fucale and Garrett Pilon.

Puck Pedia: “As expected, #Oilers basically could not maximize their LTIR pool w/ Turris on the active roster. Quite possible he’s recalled after the initial LTIR pool is set & all of Klefbom, Stalock & Archibald are subsequently on LTIR.”

Canucks and Panthers make a trade

David Pagnotta: The Vancouver Canucks have traded defenseman Olli Juolevi to the Florida Panthers for defenseman Noah Juulsen and forward Juho Lammikko.

Rick Dhaliwal: When asked if he thought he was treated fairly by the Canucks, Juolevi: “I am not sure fairness is part of sports business, cannot really answer to that.”

Nylander waiver exempt

Ben Pope: Chicago Blackhawks forward Alex Nylander missed all of last season with an injury, which would have been his last season of being waiver exempt. Because of this, the NHL has ruled that his final waiver exemption year will carry over to this season.

Trocheck to the IR

Walt Ruff: The Carolina Hurricanes put Vincent Trocheck on the IR on Saturday after he suffered an injury during their Red & White scrimmage. He hasn’t been cleared for game action yet but they are hopeful for their season opener.