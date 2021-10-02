NHL News: Waivers, Duncan Keith, and Zac Rinaldo

Players on waivers

Puck Pedia: Players who were put on waivers yesterday.

Carolina Hurricanes – Alex Lyon

Dallas Stars – Joel L’Esperance and Benjamin Gleason

Florida Panthers – Samuel Montembeault, Noah Juulsen and Zac Dalpe

Minnesota Wild – Mason Shaw, Dakota Mermis, Joe Hicketts and Kevin Czuczman

Pittsburgh Penguins – Taylor Fedun

San Jose Sharks – Nicholas Merkley, Joel Kellman, Jaycob Megna and Jayden Halbgewachs

Toronto Maple Leafs – Teemu Kivihalme

Duncan felt pressured by the NHLPA

Ryan Rishaug: Edmonton Oilers defenseman Duncan Keith said the felt pressure from the NHLPA to get vaccinated. He added that it would have been nice to have gotten some support and push back from other players who were trying to make their own personal choice.

Blue Jackets GM on Zac Rinaldo

Mark Scheig: Columbus Blue Jackets GM Jarmo Kekalainen after forward Zac Rinaldo cleared waivers.

“Our position has been very clear that our organization is committed to doing everything we can to ensure the health and safety of our players, coaches, staff and fans. Given the impact COVID-19 continues to have in our communities, we believe the best course of action given Zac’s vaccination status is to not have him report to Cleveland at this time. While we respect an individual’s right to make a personal choice with regards to being vaccinated or not, we have a responsibility to do what we believe is best for our organization. We will honor Zac’s contract, but if he wants to pursue any other opportunities to play this season we will allow him to do so.”

Chris Johnston: “The #CBJ have decided not to send Zac Rinaldo to AHL Cleveland after he cleared waivers. Rinaldo remains under contract — so he’ll still get paid — but GM Jarmo Kekalainen doesn’t want an unvaccinated player around his organization.”

Frank Seravalli: The Blue Jackets will honor Rinaldo’s $300,000 guaranteed contract but he won’t be playing for the organization.