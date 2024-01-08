NHL News: William Nylander signs an eight-year extension with the Toronto Maple Leafs
The Toronto Maple Leafs have signed William Nylander to an eight-year contract extension worth $92 million, an $11.5 salary cap hit.

This has been something the two sides have been working on since the start of the new calendar year. As NHLRumors.com reported negotiations were going to escalate once the calendar flipped to 2024.

  • Cap Friendly: Maple Leafs contracts: 1. Nylander $92 million 2. Tavares $77 million 3. Marner $65.4 million 4. Rielly $60 million 5. Matthews $53 million.

If there was an unofficial deadline on the deal it was the 2024 All-Star Game, which is being held in Toronto.

Nylander is having a career season in Toronto. He opened the season with an 18-game point streak, where he had 27 points (12 goals and 15 assists), including being the hometown hero when the Maple Leafs played in Sweden.

After that 18 game point streak was over, Nylander went on another 13 game point streak logging 21 points (five goals and 16 assists).

He is on pace for 45-goals and he continues to prove has been the most consistent Maple Leafs player this season. You could say the Maple Leafs best player.

The two sides wanted to make a deal happen since the start of the season. Leafs general Brad Treliving made it clear they wanted Nylander to stay in Toronto. Nylander made it clear to the Maple Leafs he wanted to stay in Toronto.

However, Nylander was going to play the season out and not worry about his contract because he knew it was going to get done. Nylander is a guy who is comfortable in the city of Toronto and thrives in the big moment.