NHL Rumors: Toronto Maple Leafs and the Goalie Market

Toronto Maple Leafs Will Hold Firm As Teams Patiently Play Waiting Game on the Goalie Market

Dave Pagnotta of the Fourth Period was Sirius XM NHL Network the Power Play Show with Steve Kouleas and Carter Hutton and was asked about what the Maple Leafs will do on the goalie market along with the other teams in the market.

Steve Kouleas: “Dave, Carter Hutton, Willie Stiles is going to have a new wardrobe, he’s going to be updating that no matter who pays him but at this point, Leafs carousel of goaltending, staying in Leaf Land, what is the plan here?

I think also want to touch on Edmonton with these goalies situations and the market. I touched on a few teams that have guys. We’ve touched on it earlier but the three goalie of monster in Montreal. What are the plans for these teams, you know, headed down the stretch? Are they going to rely on these guys and just run them dry or what?”

Dave Pagnotta: “I mean, I will throw in Jersey in that mix too as another team that is keeping tabs on the goalie market to get a better understanding of what’s available. With respect to the Leafs, they were very active right after the holiday freeze and or even during to get a sense of, of who else is available.

What are their options and it sounds like the mindset is we’re gonna stick with what we’ve got. Joseph Woll is going to be back after All-Star break. Martin Jones they’re hoping hold the fort down as they try to get Ilya Samsonov kind of rolling mentally put it you know into the right direction, excuse me, point him in the right direction and see if he can at least regain some confidence but for the time being from Toronto’s perspective, they’re gonna stick with what they have.

They’re looking also at other options and have been. We know they’re still in about exploring the, the defensive market. So we’ll see kind of how that kind of evolves over the next little bit. Obviously, right now priority seems to be Nylander but goalie wise the Leafs are gonna, unless something falls into their lap, stick with what they have and where they’re at.

The Oilers, the Devils keeping tabs on things, Carolina as well to an extent, but you know teams that have goalies you mentioned Montreal with Jake Allen, for example, are the Habs know that they’re in a position of strength in terms of negotiating power.

So if a team gets desperate enough and wants to pay, you know, a decent price, second-round pick plus for him, then they know what it’s going to take. But the Habs are holding firm and the other teams for now are just going to play the waiting game.