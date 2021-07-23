NHL Rumor: Rasmus Ristolainen, Brenden Dillon, David Savard, and Dougie Hamilton

Shopping for defensemen

TSN: Darren Dreger said the Edmonton Oilers, Winnipeg Jets and Vancouver Canucks are all looking for top-four defensemen.

Canucks GM Jim Benning is open for anything and hold the 9th overall pick. The Oilers continue to talk with Tyson Barrie.

“Rasmus Ristolainen of the Buffalo Sabres, feels likely he is going to get traded, all three teams have interest there. But what about Brenden Dillon of the Washington Capitals? This is a bit weird but given the fact that he was exposed to the Seattle Kraken in the expansion draft. I know that there are clubs that are at least kicking tires.”

Crowded defensemen market

WGR 550: Elliotte Friedman on WGR radio on the market for defensemen: “There’s a lot of defensemen out on the market right now… I think teams are looking at Rasmus Ristolainen, but there are many others being looked at. The market may have to settle a bit.”

Canadiens could use a Weber replacement

TSN: Pierre LeBrun said that Montreal Canadiens top priority now is to find a defenseman now that Shea Weber is out.

“We know that they talked to the Buffalo Sabres about Rasmus Ristolainen but there are other irons in the fire for Montreal and I think to some degree, some interest in pending UFA David Savard as long as the price isn’t exorbitant. So again, look for Montreal to make that a top priority.”

Quiet around Hamilton but that will change soon

David Pagnotta: Teams continue to talk with pending UFA Dougie Hamilton‘s camp.

Believe that the Montreal Canadiens have checked to see what kind of contract he’s looking for.

TSN: Darren Dreger says that things may pick up around Dougie Hamilton after the draft.