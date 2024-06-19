NHL Rumors: 12 Potential Buyout Candidates This Offseason

Thomas Drance and Harman Dayal of the Athletic put together a list of 12 players who could be released this summer.

Conor Sheary – Tampa Bay Lightning – Sheary has two years left at $2 million per. If they buy him out, the cost will be $2.8333 million against the cap over four years—three years at $583,333 and one year at $1.083 million—savings of $1.167 million.

Jack Campbell – Edmonton Oilers – Campbell has three years left at $5 million for $15 million. If they buy him out, the cost will be $10.5 million over six years. There is a savings of $4.5 million, but the second and third years of a buyout could see a cap hit of $2.3 million and $2.6 million, respectively.

Cal Petersen—Philadelphia Flyers—He has one year left at $5 million. If bought out, it’s $3 million over two years, which is doable and a savings of $2 million.

Cam Atkinson – Philadelphia Flyers – He has one year left at $5.875 million. If they buy him out, the cost will be $4.117 million over two years, a savings of just $1.758 million. Is that enough to consider buying him out?

Pierre-Luc Dubois—Los Angeles Kings—Dubois has seven years left at $8.5 million, totaling $59.5 million. If the Kings bought him out, they would owe him $27.8333 million over 14 years, but they would save about $31.667 million. However, if the Kings do it before he turns 26, they can do it at a one-third buyout ratio, saving $15.833 million.

Philipp Grubauer—Seattle Kraken—Grubauer is owed $17.7 million over the next three seasons. If he is bought out, the Kraken would owe him $12.067 million over six years, which would result in savings of $5.633 million a season.

Joonas Korpisalo – Ottawa Senators – Is owed $16 million over the next four seasons. If the Senators buy him out, they would owe him $10.667 over eight years, a savings of $5.333 million.

Jacob Trouba – New York Rangers – Trouba is owed $16 million over the next two years. If the Rangers buy him out, they owe him $12 million over four years. The savings comes to $4 million. They could do it by creating cap flexibility to improve the club.

Barclay Goodrow—New York Rangers—is owed $10.925 million over the next three seasons. If they buy him out, they would owe him $7.592 million over six seasons, a savings of about $3.333 million.

Elliotte Friedman: Goodrow was placed on waivers yesterday.

Justin Holl—Detroit Red Wings—Holl is owed $6.8 million over the next two seasons. If the Red Wings buy him out, he is owed $4.5333 million, a savings of $2.267 million.

Jean-Gabriel Pageau – New York Islanders – Pageau is owed $10 million over the next two seasons. If the Islanders can’t trade him and decide to buy him out they will owe him $7.5 million over four seasons, saving $2.5 million over those four years.

Nate Schmidt – Winning Jets – Schmidt is owed $5.95 million this season. If the Jets buy him out, they owe him $4.333 million over two seasons. The cap savings of $1.617 million. The first year is the most at $3.233 million.