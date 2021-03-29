NHL Rumors: 20 Players Who Could Be On The Move, and Vancouver Canucks Trade Tiers

A look at 20 players that could be on the move

David Satriano of NHL.com: A quick look at some players who could be dealt before the April 12th NHL trade deadline.

Sam Bennett – Calgary Flames – Pending RFA whose role has been reduced.

Dustin Brown – Los Angeles Kings – A year left and has bounced back offensively.

Jack Eichel – Buffalo Sabres – Currently injured. Five years left at $10 million per.

Nick Foligno – Columbus Blue Jackets – Pending UFA who would be on the top rental forwards.

Ryan Getzlaf – Anaheim Ducks – Will only be traded if he asks to be.

Mikael Granlund – Nashville Predators – Has struggled this season. Could be a second- or third-line center option for someone.

Taylor Hall – Buffalo Sabres – Sabres could be looking for prospects and picks.

Anthony Mantha – Detroit Red Wings – The 26-year old winger has three years left on his deal.

Patrick Marleau – San Jose Sharks – Would bring experience to someone’s fourth line.

Kyle Palmieri – New Jersey Devils – Pending UFA can bring scoring to a contender.

Rickard Rakell – Anaheim Ducks – Has a year left on his deal. Has scored over 30 goals twice.

Vince Dunn – St. Louis Blues – Blues are deep on the blue line.

Mattias Ekholm – Nashville Predators – One-year left on his deal and would be a top-four addition for almost any contender.

Shayne Gostisbehere – Philadelphia Flyers – His offense has declined. Has two years left and could use a fresh start.

Dmitry Kulikov – New Jersey Devils – Pending UFA who hits, block shots and can play on the PK.

Rasmus Ristolainen – Buffalo Sabres – A UFA after next season.

David Savard – Columbus Blue Jackets – Pending UFA could be moved if the Blue Jackets fall out of the playoff race.

Jonathan Bernier – Detroit Red Wings – Pending UFA likely moved to a team looking for goalie depth.

Chris Driedger – Florida Panthers – Pending UFA.

Devan Dubnyk – San Jose Sharks – Pending UFA who is easier to move than Martin Jones, who has three years left on his deal.

Canucks trade tiers

Thomas Drance and Harman Dayal: Looking at the trade tiers for the Vancouver Canucks.

Not moving – Elias Pettersson, Quinn Hughes, J.T. Miller, Bo Horvat, Nate Schmidt, Tyler Myers, Jay Beagle, Antoine Roussel, Loui Eriksson, Braden Holtby, Thatcher Demko, Michael Ferland, Nils Hoglander, and Jack Rathbone.

Not moving unless it’s a blockbuster – Brock Boeser, and Kole Lind.

Will he waive mixtape, volume 5 – Alex Edler.

Everything must go – Tanner Pearson, Brandon Sutter, Jordie Benn, Travis Hamonic (has later said he won’t waive his NMC).

Aggressively being shopped already – Jake Virtanen.

You have to consider it – Adam Gaudette, Tyler Motte. Zack MacEwen, Jalen Chatfield, Jayce Hawryluk, and Olli Juolevi.

Unlikely, but you hope it happens for all involved – Sven Baertschi.

Salary matching possibility – Josh Teves.