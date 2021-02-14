NHL Rumors: 2021-22 NHL Season, Nashville Predators, and the Vancouver Canucks

Nick Alberga: Have been hearing that the NHL could be looking at Wednesday, October 13th start date for the 2021-22 NHL Season.

Hot seat for Hynes?

Adrian Dater: Have been hearing some whispers that Nashville Predators head coach John Hynes could be trouble as he is on the hot seat.

Quiet on Green extension front

Rick Dhaliwal: Things are quiet on the Travis Green contract extension front with the Vancouver Canucks. Haven’t been hearing anything of late.

No changes in Canucks management coming

Francesco Aquillini: (Vancouver Canucks owner – twitter thread) “This has been a unique year for everyone. Roster changes, very little training camp, no pre-season, and just a few practice days. It takes time for new players to fit in and a new group chemistry to take hold, both on and off the ice.”

“Of course I’m disappointed by our poor start, but the last thing we’re going to do is panic. We’ve been better in recent games and I believe we’ll continue to improve.”

“Our fans are passionate and knowledgeable. They have every right to express themselves. But when the media starts pouring gas on the fire, dealing in rumours and misinformation as if it’s fact, it’s time for me to speak up.”

“Contrary to what you may have read or heard, we’re sticking to the path we’re on: building on our core of young talent. Progression is not always a straight line. There is no easy fix, only patience, commitment, and hard work.”

“Like Boeser, Pettersson, and Hughes, Hoglander was an excellent pick. It looks like he’ll be a great part of our future. Our hockey group believes Podkolzin will step right into the lineup as well.”

“I have full confidence in Jim, Travis, and this group. I have no plans to make changes. #WeAreAllCanucks“