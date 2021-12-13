NHL Rumors: 25 Players Who Could Be Moved By The NHL Trade Deadline

Jeff Marek of Sportsnet: Players that will get trade interest before the NHL trade deadline.

Mark Giordano – Seattle Kraken – They had asked the Calgary Flames for a first- and third-round pick to not select him prior to the expansion draft.

Ben Chiarot – Montreal Canadiens – Can the Canadiens get a first-round pick?

Brendan Gallagher – Canadiens – He may not be interested in a Canadiens rebuild.

Tyler Toffoli – Canadiens – He may not be interested in a Canadiens rebuild.

Filip Forsberg – Nashville Predators – Pending UFA. A trade would mean the Predators are rebuilding.

Anton Khudobin – Dallas Stars – Stars have talked to the Buffalo Sabres. Stars could use a forward.

John Klingberg – Stars – The Carolina Hurricanes have already shown interest. Believe that the Stars will keep him even if they can’t extend him before the deadline.

Jake DeBrusk – Boston Bruins – They won’t give him away.

Reilly Smith – Vegas Golden Knights – They will need to clear cap space for Jack Eichel.

J.T. Miller – Vancouver Canucks – The Canucks could make some surprising moves to change the direction of the team.

Evander Kane – San Jose Sharks – Will someone take a chance?

Marc-Andre Fleury – Chicago Blackhawks – Would the Edmonton Oilers be interested?

Vladislav Namestnikov – Detroit Red Wings – A trade would give the GM Steve Yzerman more future assets.

Nick Leddy – Red Wings – Pending UFA defenseman.

Chris Tierney – Ottawa Senators – Should see what they can get from a team looking for a depth center.

Erik Brannstrom – Senators – Will the Sens move on from the 22-year old?

Nick Holden – Senators – Rumor mill again for Holden.

Joonas Korpisalo – Columbus Blue Jackets – Likely moved by the deadline.

Vladimir Tarasenko – St. Louis Blues – He’s still looking to be moved and you can see there is some tension with head coach Craig Berube.

Vitali Kravtsov – New York Rangers – The Rangers won’t move him unless they get their asking price.

Alexandar Georgiev – Rangers – Has been in the rumor mill for a while now.

Phil Kessel – Arizona Coyotes – Everyone except Jakob Chychrun is likely available in Arizona.

Bryan Rust – Pittsburgh Penguins – The pending UFA will be looking for a big contract and can the Penguins afford to lose him for nothing?

Evgeni Malkin – Penguins – He’s skating but things are tied to his health.

Kris Letang – Penguins – Pending UFA. Can Letang and the Pens find a common number? Would bring back a decent return.

Edmonton Oilers first-round pick – Oilers have some holes they could address.

Buffalo Sabres first-round pick – Have three first-round picks – two with trade conditions. Could use one to address some of their organizational needs.