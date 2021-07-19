NHL Rumors: Nashville Predators, Blake Coleman, and the Boston Bruins

Predators not rebuilding, just looking to get younger

Adam Vingan of The Athletic: After trading Viktor Arvidsson and Ryan Ellis, Nashville Predators GM David Poile said they aren’t rebuilding, just getting a little younger.

“I would like to emphasize in my mind that I don’t see this as a rebuild. I see this as an effort to get younger and to add some elements to our team that maybe we haven’t had in recent years. I want to get us back to a situation where we’re competing at a higher level.”

They have $26.5 million in salary cap space to work with.

Mattias Ekholm and Filip Forsberg are entering the final year of their deals and Poile is hope to get them both re-signed.

Coleman’s camp hasn’t heard much from the Lightning

Joe Smith: (On Seravalli’s report of Goodrow closing in on a six-year, $3.6 million deal) If that is the market for Barclay Goodrow, it will be interesting to hear what Blake Coleman is going to be after.

Coleman’s reps have received any indication from the Tampa Bay Lightning that they can or will be able to fit in a Coleman extension.

It’s looking like Coleman will be hitting free agency next week.

Coleman may cost the Bruins too much, but there may be a few other options

Conor Ryan of the Boston Sports Journal: Blake Coleman could be looking at $4.5 to $5 million on his next deal. It may be a bit much for the Bruins but he would fill a middle-six spot nicely.

They will look at re-signing some of their own UFAs in Taylor Hall, David Krejci and Tuukka Rast.

Potential UFAs on the blue line could be Ryan Suter, Jamie Oleksiak and Jake McCabe.

Michael Bunting would a be nice compliment if they could land a top-six winger in Kyle Palmieri or Conor Garland.