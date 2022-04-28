NHL Rumors: Andrei Kuzmenko, Evander Kane, and the Chicago Blackhawks

The Canucks will be one of twenty teams with some interest in Andrei Kuzmenko

TSN: Chris Johnston said there will be at least 20 teams reaching out Andrei Kuzmenko’s agent Dan Milstein and talks will start next week. They will try to narrow it down to five or six teams to have further conversations with.

“Obviously, there is that tremendous amount of interest and the one thing that he’s looking for? He wants to go somewhere he can play, where he’s going to have a role. He’s not fixated so much on a particular city.”

Sekeres and Price: Rick Dhaliwal on Russian free agent Andrei Kuzmenko and the Canucks interest: “Source says Vancouver will definitely be considered, there’s going to be an interview process that starts in early May.”

Evander Kane‘s grievance needs to be resolved by free agency

TSN: Pierre LeBrun notes there is no second day for Evander Kane’s grievance scheduled yet but they’d like it done and resolved before free agency.

“They want a decision on this case before he’s a free agent and before the Sharks know what they have cap wise for free agency.”

Blackhawks coach on what they need next season

Ben Pope: Chicago Blackhawks interim coach Derek King on what the team needs next season: “You need a couple added to the group of the young guys to help…mentor the Dachs and Entwistles and Johnsons and stuff.”

“If I was the coach coming in, I would love to see a couple more veterans come in.”

Jonathan Toews on his future

Ben Pope: Chicago Blackhawks forward Jonathan Toews on his future as he will be entering the final year of his contract: “I’m not going to comment on after next season because I have no idea. If anything, these last few years have taught me to stay in the moment and not look too far ahead… I’m going to enjoy this offseason and love every part of the process of getting ready for next year.”

The Flames are on the road in Minnesota and are

+100 on the moneyline with Betway