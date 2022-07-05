NHL Rumors: Pittsburgh Penguins, and the Vancouver Canucks

Are the Penguins close to re-signing Letang?

Dejan Kovacevic: Sources are saying that the Pittsburgh Penguins are close to signing defenseman Kris Letang to a contract extension.

It’s most likely for three years. No other info. Sounds like the deal will get done.

The Pittsburgh Penguins and defenseman Kris Letang are closing in on a deal per @Dejan_Kovacevic. Sounds like it’ll be for 3 years. It’s important for Pittsburgh as a Letang is still one of the best offensive defensemen in the NHL and best defenseman on the Penguins. pic.twitter.com/zFjzNmCma2 — Andy & Rono (@ARHockeyStats) July 5, 2022

On Canucks Horvat, Miller and Myers

Rick Dhaliwal: Elliotte Friedman on a Bo Horvat extension: “I am hearing lots of positive things, I believe there is a path to getting this done. I think things are going in the right direction.”

Taj: Friedman on his 32 Thoughts podcast on Horvat: “I think he’s going to extended this summer. I think they’re on the way to do that.”

Rick Dhaliwal: Friedman on J.T. Miller: “They would like to keep him but they are worried about term, It is much more likely they move him, the ball is in Vancouver’s court.”

Taj: Kevin Weekes on the Kyper & Bourne show on Miller: “I do from speaking to different clubs that they are in on him. I’m not sure Van will be able to consummate a deal that they are looking for, in terms of their price in time for the draft but I do know a lot of teams are in on Miller.”

Taj: Dhaliwal on Miller: “Over the weekend, I heard a lot of work to do. Can they bridge the gap here leading up to the draft? They’re talking right now and seeing if they can get a deal done. I still think it’s very hard to do. Give the Canucks credit they’re taking 1 last stab at it.”

Rick Dhaliwal: Friedman on the Tyler Myers rumors: “Vancouver has a price, if you are willing to pay that, they will talk to you.”