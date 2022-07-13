NHL Rumors: Burns, Hurricanes, Bergeron, Samsonov, and Goalie Speculation

Brent Burns on his way to the Carolina Hurricanes?

Pierre LeBrun: The Carolina Hurricanes and San Jose Sharks are closing in on a Brent Burns trade.

Kevin Kurz: “In my mind, Burns is an upgrade over DeAngelo, as long as his body holds up. And I think it does in the short term at least, considering how many minutes he’s skated in recent seasons. I think ‘Canes got better here.”

Greg Wyshynski: “The Sharks had to trade either Brent Burns or Erik Karlsson. Burns was much more movable.”

Brent Burns, reportedly traded to CAR, is a veteran puck-moving defenceman who played the most minutes in the NHL in 2021-22. Loves to shoot the puck but has been way less trigger-happy in the past few seasons. Something tells me he’ll be chucking pucks again. #LetsGoCanes pic.twitter.com/MJFGL9tc3u — JFresh (@JFreshHockey) July 13, 2022

Luke DeCock: “$8m cap hit aside, Burns owed only $3m in cash this year (signing bonus already paid), $5m in bonus and salary in each of the final two seasons of his deal.”

Brent Burns looks to be heading to Carolina. Offensive defenseman played big minutes in San Jose. https://t.co/yJeTVroDWM pic.twitter.com/9wGMWVI76b — Next Level Stats (@NextLevelStat) July 13, 2022

Patrice Bergeron undecided

Patrick Johnston: Renaud Lavoie reporting that Patrice Bergeron is still undecided on his future.

Ilya Samsonov heading to Toronto?

Andy Strickland: Goaltender Ilya Samsonov speculation to the Toronto Maple Leafs grows. (signed for $1.8 million with the Leafs)

Goalie Speculation

Elliotte Friedman: Thomas Greiss could be on his way to St. Louis.

Martin Jones could be headed to the Seattle Kraken.

The Maple Leafs are looking at Ilya Samsonsov and Kevin Lankinen.